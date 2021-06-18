RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch this thrilling teaser for Biodun Stephen's 'Love Unusual'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

An official release date has not been confirmed for the new title.

Biodun Stephen [Instatgram/@biodunstephen]

'Breaded Life' director, Biodun Stephen has debuted a teaser for one of her forthcoming productions, a feature film titled 'Love Unusual'.

Recommended articles

The new teaser features a tear-jerking scene of Stephen's character as a mother reacting to a shocking news from her daughter. The clip earned the director and screenwriter glowing reviews from industry colleagues.

According to Stephen, the soon-to-be-released title is based on true life events and was filmed in 2020. It also stars Blossom Chukwujekwu.

"I remember while writing this script, this scene in particular Hannas conflict and reaction to her daughter's confession... and then came the opportunity to be Hanna... in this moment.... now that, was such a test. This is called Love Unusual... inspired by true events," the filmmaker wrote on Instagram.

Stephen's recently premiered 'Breaded Life', a drama starring Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye and Tina Mba. The film made the list of top highest grossing movies in box office in April with over N30 million.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Disney+ unveils African sci-fi 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire'

Watch this thrilling teaser for Biodun Stephen's 'Love Unusual'

'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page shares family's reaction to racy scenes

Bigdreamz releases new music titled ‘Not For Fashion'

Devon King’s launches trends and lifestyle podcast, King’s Arena

Actress Mbong Amata's friend says she is fine, accuses ex-husband Jeta of raising false alarm

Media personality La La Anthony reportedly files for divorce from NBA star husband Carmelo Anthony

Olamide visits the Caribbean and delivers timeless music for you on ‘UY Scuti’ [Pulse Album Review]

Olamide is a master of love stories on 'UY Scuti'