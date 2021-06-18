Watch this thrilling teaser for Biodun Stephen's 'Love Unusual'

The new teaser features a tear-jerking scene of Stephen's character as a mother reacting to a shocking news from her daughter. The clip earned the director and screenwriter glowing reviews from industry colleagues.

According to Stephen, the soon-to-be-released title is based on true life events and was filmed in 2020. It also stars Blossom Chukwujekwu.

"I remember while writing this script, this scene in particular Hannas conflict and reaction to her daughter's confession... and then came the opportunity to be Hanna... in this moment.... now that, was such a test. This is called Love Unusual... inspired by true events," the filmmaker wrote on Instagram.