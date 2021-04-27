'Prophetess', 'Breaded Life', here are 5 top grossing Nollywood movies this April

Since the black swan event of 'Omo Ghetto', Nollywood cinephiles have hoped for the next movie to blaze through the box-office like the comedy did, grossing over N500 million. Though the movie only recently tow a bow, four months since its release, no title has come close.

However, April saw a rise in figures with the Niyi Akinmolayan directed 'Prophetess' which is currently at N108 million in its fourth week. Here is a list of the top five highest grossing Nollywood movies in box-office this April.

1. Prophetess

The Niyi Akinmolayan directed comedy starring Toyin Abraham takes top spot with N108,461,600 according to CEAN's box-office report. The comedy has received positive reviews since its Easter day opening.

2. Breaded Life

Directed by Biodun Stephen, the title is impressively climbing the ranks with N32,702,150 in its second week. The movie stars Timini Egbuson in the lead role alongside Bimbo Ademoye, Tina Mba and Bisola Aiyeola.

3. Therapist

The Kayode Kasum directed Hedge productions title stays at number three spot with N23,444,740 in its fifth week. Its star-studded cast include Rita Dominic, Toyin Abraham, Shaffy Bello and Michelle Dede.

4. Eyimofe

In fourth place is box-office newcomer, 'Eyimofe'. The movie has so far grossed N1,059,500. Following its successful festival tour, the Esiri brothers directed feature film recently made its theatrical release which has met with critical acclaim.

5. Mr and Mrs Okoli