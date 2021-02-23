Bigsam Olatunji ('Dear Affy') is set to debut a new feature, a drama titled ' Mimi' which will premiere in cinemas May 14.

The Joy Isi Bewaji scripted film follows the tale of Mimi (played by 'Dear Affy' star Bianca Ugowanne), an obnoxious young woman who discovers at 25 that she is the adopted child of her wealthy parents. She is forced to live with her poor family to help fix her bad behaviour.

'Mimi' also stars Ireti Doyle, Jide Kosoko, Alibaba, Bimbo Akintola, Toyin Abraham, Ufuoma McDermott, Deyemi Okanlawon, Lizzy Jay, Lateef Adedimeji, Afeez Oyetoro, Omotunde 'Lolo' David.

Watch the trailer: