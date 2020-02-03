Big Brother Naija's Sir Dee, Teni Entertainer and Toyin Abraham are among the cast of one of the most anticipated movies for 2020 'Dear Affy.'

'Dear Affy' is another romantic comedy from the producers of “The Ghost and The Tout” and “Seven and a Half Dates."Samuel Olatunji who is the director of the movies has hinted that people should prepare for an unforgettable experience across the theatres when the “Dear Affy” is finally released.

“Dear Affy” is a romantic comedy with a lot of humour, passions, intrigue, ambition and power skirmishes. An amazing plot twist which tells the story of a beautiful career lady who is about to get married to the man of her dream who is on the verge of sealing millions of Naira worth of contract. However, he is faced with the devil and the deep blue sea as sealing the contract is hinged on him having an intimate affair with the female billionaire contractor by all means just a few weeks to his wedding.

The movie is packed with an array of star actors like Eyinna Nwigwe, Kehinde Bankole, Odunlade Adekola, Chinedu Ikedieze, Bimbo Ademoye, Hafiz Oyetoro, Chiwetalu Agu, Lizzy Jay, Anto Lecky, Uzor Arukwe, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Ali Nuhu, Enyinna Nwigwe, and Timini Egbuson.

The movie will be hitting the cinemas on Friday, February 14, 2020, in all the cinemas across the country. [Instagram/SirDee]

