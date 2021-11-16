RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the official trailer for Netflix's 'How to Ruin Christmas'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The anticipated second season will premiere on the streamer in December.

'How To Ruin Christmas' First-Look photos [Netflix]
'How To Ruin Christmas' First-Look photos [Netflix]

Netflix has debuted the official trailer for the second season of Katleho and Rethabile Ramaphakela's hit series 'How To Ruin Christmas'.

Recommended articles

The sequel which premieres on the streaming service from December 10 promises to hold lots of festive firsts for the Twalas and Sellos including Beauty and Sbu’s first wedding anniversary, Lydia and Themba’s first Christmas as parents and the family’s first Christmas without their beloved matriarch, Gogo Twala, who sadly passes away after a fun-filled day under Tumi Sello’s watch.

The new season will center on the bereaved families trip to KwaZulu-Natal to quickly band together on Christmas Day to plan the burial of Gogo Twala, which presents its own set of challenges as the chief mourners descend into town to ensure a smooth service and after tears reception.

With dark secrets threatening to ruin the lives of the families, Gogo Twala's funeral promises intriguing adventures and of course, comedy.

Industry veteran, Thembi Nyandeni joins the season as Gogo Twala’s sister bringing her own twist to the comic drama. Returning cast members include Thando Thabethe, Busi Lurayi, Sandile Mahlangu and Yonda Thomas.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch the official trailer for Netflix's 'How to Ruin Christmas'

Watch the official trailer for Netflix's 'How to Ruin Christmas'

Mr Macaroni reacts to Lekki shooting panel report, says there will be a day of reckoning for those who supported this act

Mr Macaroni reacts to Lekki shooting panel report, says there will be a day of reckoning for those who supported this act

Rogers Ofime & Agozie Ugwu to produce Play Network's 'Hijacked 93'

Rogers Ofime & Agozie Ugwu to produce Play Network's 'Hijacked 93'

Chico Ejiro's son dies months after Nollywood director's death

Chico Ejiro's son dies months after Nollywood director's death

Sinach hosts Onyeka Onwenu, Todd Dulaney, Adlan Cruz, Da’dra Great House in Lagos at Christmas concert

Sinach hosts Onyeka Onwenu, Todd Dulaney, Adlan Cruz, Da’dra Great House in Lagos at Christmas concert

Mildred Okwo's 'La Femme Anjola' set for New York premiere

Mildred Okwo's 'La Femme Anjola' set for New York premiere

'They made us doubt our sanity' - Falz reacts to Lagos panel report indicting Army in Lekki shooting

'They made us doubt our sanity' - Falz reacts to Lagos panel report indicting Army in Lekki shooting

Kunle Afolayan reveals why he avoids collaborations in Nollywood

Kunle Afolayan reveals why he avoids collaborations in Nollywood

'You are our hero' - OAP Do2dtun hails DJ Switch after panel indicts Army and police over Lekki toll gate shooting

'You are our hero' - OAP Do2dtun hails DJ Switch after panel indicts Army and police over Lekki toll gate shooting

Trending

An 'Aki and Pawpaw' game is officially in the works!

Aki and Pawpaw game [Instagram/Charesofplay]

Actor Ayoola Ayolola finally reacts to exiting 'The Men's Club' series

Nollywood actor Ayoola Ayolola [Instagram/ayo_olla]

Grown~ish is finally living up to its name

Grown~ish

Marvel's 'Eternals' now showing in Nigerian cinemas

Eternals now showing in Nigerian cinemas [Wiki]