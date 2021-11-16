Watch the official trailer for Netflix's 'How to Ruin Christmas'

The sequel which premieres on the streaming service from December 10 promises to hold lots of festive firsts for the Twalas and Sellos including Beauty and Sbu’s first wedding anniversary, Lydia and Themba’s first Christmas as parents and the family’s first Christmas without their beloved matriarch, Gogo Twala, who sadly passes away after a fun-filled day under Tumi Sello’s watch.

The new season will center on the bereaved families trip to KwaZulu-Natal to quickly band together on Christmas Day to plan the burial of Gogo Twala, which presents its own set of challenges as the chief mourners descend into town to ensure a smooth service and after tears reception.

With dark secrets threatening to ruin the lives of the families, Gogo Twala's funeral promises intriguing adventures and of course, comedy.

Industry veteran, Thembi Nyandeni joins the season as Gogo Twala’s sister bringing her own twist to the comic drama. Returning cast members include Thando Thabethe, Busi Lurayi, Sandile Mahlangu and Yonda Thomas.