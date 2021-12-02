The official trailer for AY Makun's latest Akpos comedy installment 'Christmas in Miami' is here!
Watch the official trailer for AY's 'Christmas in Miami'
The comedy flick is set to debut in cinemas on Christmas eve.
Directed by Robert Peters and written by Patrick Koinage Nnamani, Ken Ogunlola 'Christmas in Miami' follows the Akpos' journey to the Miami for an international holiday fiesta. The comic character is joined by characters played by Richard Mofe Damijo and Osita Iheme.
Production for the new film kicked off earlier this year in Lagos and Miami with a star-studded intercontinental cast including 'Coming to America' actor John Amos, Mercy Johnson-Okojie.
'Christmas in Miami' will be the fourth installment in AY's Akpos led film franchise after '30 Days in Atlanta', 'A Trip to Jamaica' and '10 Days in Suncity'.
Watch the trailer:
