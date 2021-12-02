RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the official trailer for AY's 'Christmas in Miami'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The comedy flick is set to debut in cinemas on Christmas eve.

'Christmas in Miami' official poster [Instagram]
'Christmas in Miami' official poster [Instagram]

The official trailer for AY Makun's latest Akpos comedy installment 'Christmas in Miami' is here!

Recommended articles

Directed by Robert Peters and written by Patrick Koinage Nnamani, Ken Ogunlola 'Christmas in Miami' follows the Akpos' journey to the Miami for an international holiday fiesta. The comic character is joined by characters played by Richard Mofe Damijo and Osita Iheme.

Production for the new film kicked off earlier this year in Lagos and Miami with a star-studded intercontinental cast including 'Coming to America' actor John Amos, Mercy Johnson-Okojie.

ALSO READ: Here is a first-look at AY's latest film 'Christmas in Miami'

'Christmas in Miami' will be the fourth installment in AY's Akpos led film franchise after '30 Days in Atlanta', 'A Trip to Jamaica' and '10 Days in Suncity'.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch the official trailer for AY's 'Christmas in Miami'

Watch the official trailer for AY's 'Christmas in Miami'

Fireboy hits 100 million streams on Boomplay

Fireboy hits 100 million streams on Boomplay

Nigerian-American artiste holds homecoming concert this Saturday

Nigerian-American artiste holds homecoming concert this Saturday

Ini Edo reacts to reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy (VIDEO)

Ini Edo reacts to reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy (VIDEO)

Falz calls out Gov Sanwo-Olu, says there is no “March for peace without justice

Falz calls out Gov Sanwo-Olu, says there is no “March for peace” without justice

Annie Idibia and hubby 2Face Idibia all loved up as she pays him visit on set

Annie Idibia and hubby 2Face Idibia all loved up as she pays him visit on set

'I’ll never regret the love I gave anyone, even if it wasn’t reciprocated' - Tonto Dikeh

'I’ll never regret the love I gave anyone, even if it wasn’t reciprocated' - Tonto Dikeh

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy top Spotify's year-end lists

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy top Spotify's year-end lists

'I didn't know we were rich till I turned 13' - Davido recounts parents' humble lifestyle

'I didn't know we were rich till I turned 13' - Davido recounts parents' humble lifestyle

Trending

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok (Player 067) in Squid Game.

Watch Broda Shaggi, Keppy Ekpenyong in the official trailer for 'Koi Koi' (The Myth)

'Koi Koi' (The Myth) official trailer [Instagram]

Somalian film 'The Gravedigger's Wife' sweeps AMAA 2021 wins [See full list of winners]

The Gravedigger's Wife AMAA winner [Screen Daily]

Watch Praise Onyeagwalam's horror short film 'Lady Koi Koi'

Lady Koi Koi directed by Director Pink [Instagram]