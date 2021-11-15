Akpos is back and just in time for this year's Christmas! The famed comic character is set to return in 'Christmas In Miami', AY's latest addition to his Akpos globetrotting stories.
Here is a first-look at AY's latest film 'Christmas in Miami'
The new comedy will premiere in cinemas just in time for Christmas.
Shot back in July, in Nigeria and the United States, the AY Makun produced and Robert Peters directed film will center on the comic character's adventures in Miami.
The story written by Patrick Koinage Nnamani and Ken Ogunlola will see Akpos jet off with his family to the exotic city of Miami, Florida to represent Nigeria at the intercontinental Christmas fiesta, a unifying fiesta that brings together six families from six very diverse nations across 5 continents.
The star-studded comedy will see AY star alongside Nollywood royalty Richard Mofe-Damijo, Osita Iheme and 'Coming to America' actor John Amos.
'Christmas in Miami' will be the fourth installment in the comedian cum filmmaker's Akpos franchise following '30 Days in Atlanta', 'A Trip to Jamaica' and '10 Days in Suncity'. The new installment opens in cinemas December 24, 2021.
