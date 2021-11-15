Here is a first-look at AY's latest film 'Christmas in Miami'

Shot back in July, in Nigeria and the United States, the AY Makun produced and Robert Peters directed film will center on the comic character's adventures in Miami.

The story written by Patrick Koinage Nnamani and Ken Ogunlola will see Akpos jet off with his family to the exotic city of Miami, Florida to represent Nigeria at the intercontinental Christmas fiesta, a unifying fiesta that brings together six families from six very diverse nations across 5 continents.

The star-studded comedy will see AY star alongside Nollywood royalty Richard Mofe-Damijo, Osita Iheme and 'Coming to America' actor John Amos.