Watch out for exciting movies to premiere on Africa Magic this weekend

#FeatureByDSTV:After working hard all week, battling traffic, heat and even stress, relaxing over the weekend and enjoying some premium entertainment should be the only thing on your mind. It may be a good idea to treat yourself to a movie or maybe even several movies.

Since last week, movie enthusiasts have been embarking on a cinematic adventure with March Movie Madness - a daily movie extravaganza on Africa Magic Urban (DStv ch.153) and Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch.151), courtesy of Africa Magic.

From the intense drama of Room Hate, the action-packed scenes of The Complete Half and Total Crisis, to the plot twists of Final Crisis and Alone, there hasn’t been a shortage of excitement for viewers on DStv. Furthermore, the clever schemes of Cheat and the strategic moves of The Playbook and Just Like Abc left viewers eagerly anticipating more.

With talented stars like Linda Ihuoma-Ejiofor and Biodun Stephen gracing the screen, the entertainment is about to hit another level. Viewers can expect to be wowed by the emotional depth of the stories in the six movies set to premiere on Africa Magic Showcase this weekend; Playing by Heart goes live on Thursday by 2:00 pm. My Jewel, My World follows on Friday at 5:00 pm.

Viewers will also get to enjoy Logline on Saturday. The story follows Feyisola, an out-of-work, down-on-her-luck and recently-dumped-by-her-ex screenwriter who wakes up one day to the news that a story she shared with her lover is now in production without her knowledge. She must go on a no-holds-barred mission to regain her credit, royalties, and self-respect. Catch the premiere at 1:30 pm.

The Last Days of Lola Sampson will premiere at 9 pm on the same day. The story revolves around Lola, a middle-aged widow suffering from a terminal illness, who gets to experience youth again when she encounters the spitting image of her dead husband, but younger, much younger.

On Sunday, Emily's Muddle will go live at 10:45 am, and A Night Alone will premiere at 9:30 pm.

This weekend, Africa Magic Urban will also feature one new film and two Nollywood classics. On Thursday, at 4:20 pm, viewers can tune in for Will of God, while Reggae Boys will premiere on Friday at 3:30 pm. The classics will give viewers the right amount of nostalgia, with OG Nollywood acts like Chinedu Ikedieze, Tony Umez, Omotola Jalade, and Ini Edo. Prime Suspect will premiere on Sunday at 9:30 pm.

Take advantage of the ongoing Step-up promo. Upgrade from Confam to Compact, and DStv will upgrade you to Compact Plus, giving you access to every film on the March Movie Madness roster. You can watch these movies on the go at no extra cost with the DStv app.

Visit DStv for additional information and to get started on the extravaganzas.

