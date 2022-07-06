Watch Meg Otanwa and Uzor Arukwe’s chemistry in ‘In Another Life’ teaser

Directed by Belinda Yanga, ‘In Another Life’ centres on the story of a wife and working mother who finds herself living the life she always wanted after she inadvertently makes a wish on her 35th birthday but soon discovers that the grass isn't always greener on the other side.

The title will see Meg Otanwa as lead with Uzor Arukwe, Maksat Adiele, Adam Garba, Tonia Chukwurah, Collins 'Shadyville' Chukwu in supporting roles. Nollywood veterans Nkem Owoh and Clarion Chukwurah also join the film’s stellar cast.

While ‘In Another Life’ is expected to hit theatres later on in the year, the production companies have moved on to developing more titles.