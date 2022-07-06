RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Meg Otanwa and Uzor Arukwe’s chemistry in ‘In Another Life’ teaser

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Zivaworks has launched a first-look teaser for ‘In Another Life’, its feature film debut in collaboration with Take 7 Media and Sutoritera Limited.

In Another Life movie [Instagram]
In Another Life movie [Instagram]

The new teaser featuring Meg Otanwa and Uzor Arukwe hints of what could be a thrilling romance in the dramedy written by Michael Garuba, Emil Garuba, and Brenda Ogbuka-Garuba.

Directed by Belinda Yanga, ‘In Another Life’ centres on the story of a wife and working mother who finds herself living the life she always wanted after she inadvertently makes a wish on her 35th birthday but soon discovers that the grass isn't always greener on the other side.

The title will see Meg Otanwa as lead with Uzor Arukwe, Maksat Adiele, Adam Garba, Tonia Chukwurah, Collins 'Shadyville' Chukwu in supporting roles. Nollywood veterans Nkem Owoh and Clarion Chukwurah also join the film’s stellar cast.

While ‘In Another Life’ is expected to hit theatres later on in the year, the production companies have moved on to developing more titles.

In May, Sutoritera announced that Jim Iyke’s Sixth Sense Movies acquired a series concept which was already in development. Principal photography followed shortly for ‘Sin’ series with Iyke’s longtime partner Moses Inwang as Director.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

