V.J Adams set to anchor De9jaspirit Talent Hunt Season 2.

This show hosted for the first time in 2021 in the city of Calabar, Cross River, Nigeria and drew massive attention and attracted people from different works of life. Nurturing the intrinsic qualities of every contestants is one of the ideas behind this show.

The talents to be hosted range from Spoken word, Dance, Playing an instrument, Acting, Magic, Rap, Comedy, Singing etc.

De9jaspirit Talent Hunt season one which recorded a massive registration of 15000 persons and 50 contestants was anchored by Mrs. Stephanie Ade Coker, a brilliant Nigerian on air personality for MTV Base Africa and Ebonylife TV.

Season two which will yet again record an outstanding success will be anchored by Mr. Adams Ibrahim Adebola otherwise known as VJ Adams. He is a Nigerian Video Jockey, Television presenter, Entrepreneur Musician and Executive producer. He was once a student of university of Lagos, his journey into limelight started after he contested at an event in 2008.

VJ Adams is a renowned presenter on Soundcity TV. He has co-anchored different events with leading personalities in the industry. VJ Adams collaborated with Ice Prince, Sound Sultan and Splash on a song 'Winner'. In 2014, his song Whazup featured Harrysong and these songs received massive airplays and positive review. He is so delighted to work with De9jaspirit talent hunt in season 2 show.

DTH unveiled it's Judges to be Liquorose Big Brother Naija season 6 1st runner up, Ini Edo, IK Ogbonna and Dr. Sid.

Liquorose a multi-talented Icon skilled in Choreography, Entertainment and many more has promised to be dedicated to DTH during the course of this show.

Ini Edo, a renowned Nigerian Actress and Filmmaker, a judge from season 1 will be here again.

Ik Ogbonna, a super talented TV and film actor is excited to be among the judges in DTH season two.

Dr. Sid, a Singer, Song writer, Recording artiste, Stage performer, Dentist, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist will be live to Judge too.

VJ Adams believes he is a motivation to doers and anyone out there to do more thus he is bringing motivation and good vibes to the show, stay tuned.

Participation in the upcoming De9jaspirit talent hunt season two is strictly based on Registration. Registration portal will be up and running in no distant time. The auditions will follow immediately after the registration and finally the live show.

The winner of DTH season two will be going home with the sum of 7 million Naira and will be opportune to visit Dubai and Kenya on a 5 days trip. The 1st runner up will win a sum of 3 million and 2 million for the 2nd runner up.

Miss Constance Olatunde, an amazing singer won season one and went home with the sum of 10 million Naira.

