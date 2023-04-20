The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 must-see Nollywood movies, according to ChatGPT

Inemesit Udodiong

Here is a list of movies so iconic that they deserve to be watched at least once, before you die.

'The Milkmaid' is a must-see Nollywood movie, according to ChatGPT
'The Milkmaid' is a must-see Nollywood movie, according to ChatGPT

Since taste is subjective, we decided to turn to the everyone's favourite buddy - ChatGPT. So, blame AI if your favourite movie does not make the list.

Of the thousands of movies produced yearly by Nollywood, Nigeria's film industry, here are top 10 must-see films:

This is one of the earliest and most iconic Nigerian movies. It tells the story of a man who joins a secret cult to become wealthy, only to find himself trapped in a world of darkness.

This comedy movie follows the story of a Nigerian villager, Osuofia, who travels to London to claim his inheritance.

Based on the novel by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, this movie depicts the Nigerian Civil War and its impact on the lives of ordinary people.

This psychological thriller tells the story of three friends who find a mysterious artifact while serving in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

This romantic comedy revolves around a couple's wedding day and the chaos that ensues.

This historical thriller is set in 1960 Nigeria, as the country prepares for independence from British colonial rule.

This drama follows the story of two sisters who travel from Nigeria to the United States to uncover a dark family secret.

This action-comedy movie tells the story of four friends who become notorious criminals in order to take down corrupt politicians and businesspeople.

This movie is the first Nigerian Netflix original film and tells the story of a woman who takes over her father's transportation company and faces challenges in a male-dominated industry.

This drama explores the impact of terrorism on rural communities in Nigeria through the eyes of a young woman who is forced to flee her village.

ADVERTISEMENT

