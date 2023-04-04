The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
ChatGPT suggests alternate endings for these 7 popular Nollywood movies

Inemesit Udodiong

We asked the AI to reimagine the endings for some of the best movies to come out of Nollywood. Keep reading to see what happened.

Living In Bondage
Living In Bondage

We asked everyone's favourite helper to suggest alternate endings for some iconic Nollywood movies.

The results were interesting with each reimagining offering a different take that drastically changes the films.

Here are alternate endings for seven popular Nollywood movies, according to ChatGPT:

In the original ending, Andy is killed by the cult members after he tries to leave the cult. An interesting alternate ending could be that Andy becomes the leader of the cult, using his newfound wealth and power to control the other members. This would add a twist to the story and show how power can corrupt even the most innocent of people.

In the original ending, Sola dies after being possessed by a mysterious figurine. An interesting alternate ending could be that Sola manages to break free from the figurine's hold and destroy it, saving himself and his friends from its curse. This would add a more triumphant and satisfying ending to the film.

In the original ending, the main characters fall in love and start a romantic relationship. An interesting alternate ending could be that the characters remain friends and focus on their careers, choosing to prioritize their personal growth over a romantic relationship. This would add a more mature and realistic ending to the film.

In the original ending, Inspector Danladi solves the murder case and foils a plot to assassinate Nigeria's first Prime Minister. An interesting alternate ending could be that Danladi is unable to solve the case and the assassination plot is successful. This would add a more sombre and thought-provoking ending to the film.

In the original ending, Dozie and Dunni get married and ride off into the sunset. An interesting alternate ending could be that the wedding is interrupted by a former lover of one of the characters, causing chaos and drama. This would add some excitement to the story and show how love can be messy.

In the original ending, the main character is executed for his alleged involvement in a military coup. An interesting alternate ending could be that the character is exonerated and released after it is revealed that he was not involved in the coup. This would add a more hopeful and redemptive ending to the film.

In the original ending, Adaeze is successful in saving her father's company and reconciling with her uncle. An interesting alternate ending could be that Adaeze discovers that her uncle was actually trying to sabotage the company and she has to take him down to save the business. This would add more tension and drama to the story, as well as showcase Adaeze's intelligence and determination.

ADVERTISEMENT

