Directed by music star Sidney ‘Dr Sid’ Esiri, the forthcoming movie follows an introverted video game developer who sets out on a wild and challenging search for a wife with the help of his young brother.
‘TOOT’ official trailer debuts ahead of release
The official trailer for new Romantic Comedy ‘The Order Of Things’ aka TOOT is here!
In the lead role as Demi is Obi Maduegbuna. The fast-rising actor is joined by Timini Egbuson, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Lateef Adedimeji, Demola Adedoyin, Charles Inojie, Tope Olowoniyan and Lillian Afegbai in the Mike Shelton, Sidney Esiri and Ajumoke Nwaeze written romcom.
The official synopsis reads: “When a mother stands on her ideology of ‘the order of things’, Tunde cannot get married because his older brother Demi (who has given up on love) must marry first. This then leads to a wild and challenging search for a wife for Demi.”
Distributed Filmone Entertainment, ‘TOOT’ premieres in cinemas on June 10, 2022.
Watch the trailer:
