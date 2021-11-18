Toke Makinwa set to launch new talk show 'Talk With Toke Makinwa'

The show which will launch on November 19, will see the ace show host get exclusive and intimate conversation with some of Africa's biggest celebrities. The interviews will delve into their professional and personal lives, revealing never heard before stories of their controversies and triumphs.

“I am so thrilled! I have always wanted to have a global television show” says Makinwa. “It’s been part of my dream, the bigger picture, and HONEY has just given me that opportunity. I look forward to it,” Makinwa shared on the upcoming show.

Makinwa's latest show comes in the wake of what has arguably been a successful year which began with the exclusive Showmax sponsored Big Brother Naija season six talk show 'The Buzz'.

Following the show's impressive run, Makinwa was unveiled as the host of Gulder Ultimate Search's currently airing season.

Season one of 'Talk With Toke Makinwa' will host the likes of DJ Zinhle, Bobrisky, Zari “The Boss Lady” and Mutale Mwanza. The season will showcase 13 one-hour long episodes.