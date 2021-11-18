RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Toke Makinwa set to launch new talk show 'Talk With Toke Makinwa'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new show will air on MultiChoice’s pan-African channel, Honey TV.

Media personality Toke Makinwa [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]
Media personality Toke Makinwa [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

Media personality, Toke Makinwa is set to launch a brand new talk show titled 'Talk With Toke Makinwa'.

Recommended articles

The show which will launch on November 19, will see the ace show host get exclusive and intimate conversation with some of Africa's biggest celebrities. The interviews will delve into their professional and personal lives, revealing never heard before stories of their controversies and triumphs.

“I am so thrilled! I have always wanted to have a global television show” says Makinwa. “It’s been part of my dream, the bigger picture, and HONEY has just given me that opportunity. I look forward to it,” Makinwa shared on the upcoming show.

Makinwa's latest show comes in the wake of what has arguably been a successful year which began with the exclusive Showmax sponsored Big Brother Naija season six talk show 'The Buzz'.

Following the show's impressive run, Makinwa was unveiled as the host of Gulder Ultimate Search's currently airing season.

Season one of 'Talk With Toke Makinwa' will host the likes of DJ Zinhle, Bobrisky, Zari “The Boss Lady” and Mutale Mwanza. The season will showcase 13 one-hour long episodes.

Watch the teaser:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Black Panther's T'Challa will not return to MCU - Marvel studio exec

Black Panther's T'Challa will not return to MCU - Marvel studio exec

Toke Makinwa set to launch new talk show 'Talk With Toke Makinwa'

Toke Makinwa set to launch new talk show 'Talk With Toke Makinwa'

Anita and Lola Okoye celebrate their husbands after settling rift

Anita and Lola Okoye celebrate their husbands after settling rift

Kashcoming premieres Saloo official video, Africa-wide

Kashcoming premieres Saloo official video, Africa-wide

Michael Omonua's 'Rehearsal' wins Grand Prize at Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur

Michael Omonua's 'Rehearsal' wins Grand Prize at Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur

Amy Jephta's 'Barakat' is SA's Oscars submission

Amy Jephta's 'Barakat' is SA's Oscars submission

Here's a first-look teaser at Netflix's 'A Naija Christmas'

Here's a first-look teaser at Netflix's 'A Naija Christmas'

Niniola’s ‘Lagos To Jozi’ is a timely intervention, but time will tell [Pulse EP Review]

Niniola’s ‘Lagos To Jozi’ is a timely intervention, but time will tell [Pulse EP Review]

Cynthia Morgan goes on a public meltdown over Davido's largess from fans

Cynthia Morgan goes on a public meltdown over Davido's largess from fans

Trending

Actor Ayoola Ayolola finally reacts to exiting 'The Men's Club' series

Nollywood actor Ayoola Ayolola [Instagram/ayo_olla]

Nigeria's film board heavily censors kiss, sex scenes in Eternals after delayed screening

A heavily-censored version of Marvel's star-studded Eternals started screening in Nigeria on November 12

Here is a first-look at AY's latest film 'Christmas in Miami'

'Christmas in Miami' official poster [Instagram]

Grown~ish is finally living up to its name

Grown~ish