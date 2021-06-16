Tobi Bakre lands debut lead role in Jade Osiberu's forthcoming film

The actor shared the exciting news in a video recently shared on his Instagram handle.

"Playing the Lead Character for @jadeosiberu coming project. This means a whole lot for my acting career. My first lead since getting into the movie industry," Bakre captioned his surprise video.

Since participating in the fan-favourite reality show, Bakre has gone on to explore his acting skill with appearances in major productions including Kayode Kasum's 'Sugar Rush' and Ramsey Nouah's 'Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story'.

Very little is known about the untitled project by Osiberu asides that it also stars actress, Adesua Etomi who will be making her return to the screens on the production. The actress took a break in 2020 to welcome a son with music executive husband, Banky W.

Actress and casting director, Kemi Lala Akindoju has also been associated with the project but in an unknown capacity. The filmmaker also welcomed a son this year.