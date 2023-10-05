ADVERTISEMENT
Here are 4 of the best Nigerian reality TV shows we have ever had

Faith Oloruntoyin

Talent-showcasing television series have always been the Nigerian audience favourites.

The world of reality shows has always given us amazing acts like Kunle Remi.
With the recent finale of the All Stars season of Big Brother Naija, we are reminded of other shows we have had and enjoyed as a nation. And what is a throwback Thursday, if we don't remind you of other thrilling reality shows that topped the charts at some point?

So here are four Nigerian reality TV shows in no particular other:

The Nigerian reality television series was created and sponsored by Nigerian Breweries Plc. It tested selected contestants who went on a search for hidden treasures as it opened its audience to certain cultural heritage of the nation.

It first aired in 2004 and over time had a total of 12 seasons altogether. The snow took a seven-year gap in 2014 before season 12 was aired in 2021, titled The Age of Craftmanship.

Contestants, which usually ranged from 10 - 30, were sent out to a wild forest where they must survive with basic amenities they can scavenge for and are provided.

Produced by Olakunle Oyeneye, the series had acts like Kunle Remi who won the 2011 season delve into big things like professional acting.

Project Fame, also known as MTN Project Fame West Africa, is a music talent TV reality show in Lagos, Nigeria, which brought selected contestants to be coached by superstar African music leads.

With its inuagural season in 2008, it has since had a total of nine seasons with five episodes per season and featured contestants from various African countries.

The show has produced now popular acts from musicians to actors in the Nigerian Entertainment industry, like Iyanya who won the first season, Chidinma Ekile who won season three, Ayoola Ayolola who won season five, Johnny Drille who was a contestant in season six, Niniola who finished as the third-runner up in season six and Praiz who finished as the second-runner up on the first season.

Also known as AMBO, the Nigerian reality show was also sponsored by the Nigerian Breweries. The show was centred around finding the next superstar for the Nigerian film industry.

It launched in 2005 and ran for four more years with its last season's finale airing on December 5, 2009. It has produced award-winning Nollywood actors like OC Ukeje, Alex Okoroji, Bayray McNwizu and Annabella Zwyndila.

Sponsored by the makers of the non-alcoholic drink Maltina, it served as a way to promote the drink and the life of fitness via dancing.

The show engaged dance fitness instructors to train various selected families who will compete according to themes and song genres through the use of dance. The performances by the families were then judged by dance professionals and critics.

It had its maiden season in 2007, with a total of eight seasons before taking its bow in 2014. Nigerian actress Osas Ighodaro was the host of the show for some time.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

