Ilebaye emerges the winner of 'BBNaija All Stars' season 8

The last two came down to Ilebaye and Mercy, making it the very first time in the history of Big Brother Naija that two women will emerge as the top two.

This was her first time as a finalist after her time on the Level-Up season and the claimed the ultimate crown this time around.

Mercy automatically became the first runner-up for the season. She was a housemate and the winner of the Pepper Dem season which makes this her second time as a finalist.

Cee-C was the final eviction for the night as she made her exit as the second runner-up. She was previously a housemate and the first runner-up in the Double Wahala season.