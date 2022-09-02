The Woman King: Nollywood fans rave over Jimmy Odukoya & Viola Davis fight scene

The clip featuring Nigerian movie star Jimmy Odukoya in a fight scene with Hollywood star, Viola Davis began making the rounds on Friday with fans raving about how impressive the scene was.

Written by Dana Steven and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Netflix's 'The Old Guard'), the epic drama follows the story of the historical Agojie (also known as Amazons), a real-life army of women warriors who defended the powerful West African kingdom of Dahomey in present-day Benin Republic during the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries.