The Woman King: Nollywood fans rave over Jimmy Odukoya & Viola Davis fight scene

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Nigerian actor stars alongside Davis, John Boyega in the historical epic based on Dohomey amazons.

A new clip of Sony Pictures' 'The Woman King' officially has film fans stoked ahead of its theatrical release in a few days.

The clip featuring Nigerian movie star Jimmy Odukoya in a fight scene with Hollywood star, Viola Davis began making the rounds on Friday with fans raving about how impressive the scene was.

Written by Dana Steven and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Netflix's 'The Old Guard'), the epic drama follows the story of the historical Agojie (also known as Amazons), a real-life army of women warriors who defended the powerful West African kingdom of Dahomey in present-day Benin Republic during the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries.

The film will see Odukoya star as a character named Oba, alongside Davis, John Boyega, Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Jordan Bolger, Angelique Kidjo, and premieres in cinemas on September 16, 2022.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
