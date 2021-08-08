‘The Suicide Squad’ is DC’s best movie in years!

During the production of this blockbuster, it is certain James Gunn spared no bit of resources to perfect this reboot. The eye-appealing shots, reflective camera angles, and character motion blending seamlessly with their environment.

The entire cinematic experience added with John Murphy’s igniting soundtrack makes ‘The Suicide Squad’ nothing short of marvellous.

Unlike the 2016 version, ‘The Suicide Squad starts right off with little or no opening as Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) begins debriefing to her special task force. You know the drill.

The assembly of DCs villains is done to honouring effect. Two separate teams. One on the actual mission. The other, to serve as a distraction which unexpectedly ends in a gruesome massacre of the entire team except for ‘Harley Quinn’ and ‘Rick Flag’.

Pulse Nigeria

The mission is simple. Destroy a scientific facility in a hostile neighbouring country and its life-threatening research.

The mission, Is simple until it isn’t after the Taskforce (Rick Flag, Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Ratcatcher, King shark) discovers the American Government is behind the research ‘project starfish’ and only sent them to destroy the facility to cover their tracks.

Along with the mission, the witty humour infused through dialogue and exemplary character moments keeps one glued to every second of each scene and leaves us wanting more after the credits roll.

Whether it's Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and Peacemaker (John Cena) going on a killing competition or KingShark (Sylvester Stallion) learning how to speak English. Or Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) proving she is the heart of the DCEU with her unpredicted moves.

Every character has dedicated scenes that add to their personality, backstory and makes their character genuine and endearing.

Ratcatcher’s childhood days with her father before she was arrested for armed bank robbery (By armed I mean the use of Rats. literally!),

Harley Quinn shooting her newfound lover right after discovering his sinister plans.

Kingshark’s me-time in the aquarium Or Bloodsport’s prison visit with his estranged teenage daughter.

The message, ‘Even the best traits can be brought off the worst of villains’. And James Gunn's ability to manifest this thought into a film is justified.

What’s more interesting, is the post-credit scenes that see two members of the squad we assumed didn’t survive still alive. Could this be hinting at a continuation of The Suicide Squad franchise? Or has it opened more possibilities for story exploration of the DCEU universe? We Hope So!

After the dissatisfactory results of some Arrowverse series run in recent years, and the flop of 2020’s birds of prey, ‘The Suicide Squad’ was DCs one last chance to keep me as a fan. And after the enthralling two-hour cinematic experience of this comic adaptation, I might just stick around the DC camp a bit longer.

reelance Writer, Pop Culture Critic & Storyteller.

Reach out.

Israelnisola@gmail.com

------