RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

The 'Glamour Girls' are here! Watch the official Netflix trailer

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Netflix has debuted the official trailer for its latest Nigerian original feature film and it's giving glamour!

Nse Ikpe-Etim in official 'Glamour Girls' trailer [Netflix]
Nse Ikpe-Etim in official 'Glamour Girls' trailer [Netflix]

The trailer for 'Glamour Girls' teases the plot of the anticipated remake of the 1994 Chika Onukwufor directed classic.

Recommended articles

Fans of early Nollywood would recall that the film explored socially conscious themes through the story which follows a young woman's quest for financial liberation. She soon finds herself thrust into a world of prostitution and must find a way to remain afloat.

Netflix's trailer hints that the remake takes a huge chunk of the original film's plot as it centers on a character, played by Sharon Ooja, who turns to a pimp ( Nse Ikpe-Etim) for survival.

The remake also stars Toke Makinwa, Femi Branch, Uzor Arukwe, Taymesan Emmanuel with Ghanaian stars Joselyn Dumas and James Gardiner. This will, interestingly, be the first time the streamer is working with Ghanaian actors on a Nollywood project.

'Glamour Girls' film is produced by Abimbola Craig and directed by 'Smart Money Woman' Director Bunmi Ajakaiye. Play Network Studio unveiled the 'Skinny Girl In Transit' star last year ahead of plans for the now aborted theatrical release.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lanniup Consulting to partner with RTF on debut Nollywood and Caribbean film [Exclusive]

Lanniup Consulting to partner with RTF on debut Nollywood and Caribbean film [Exclusive]

The 'Glamour Girls' are here! Watch the official Netflix trailer

The 'Glamour Girls' are here! Watch the official Netflix trailer

Come fly with Top Gun

Come fly with Top Gun

Wizkid in studio with Don Toliver

Wizkid in studio with Don Toliver

Ruger and actress Susan Pwajok spark dating rumours

Ruger and actress Susan Pwajok spark dating rumours

''We don't need international collaborations - Kizz Daniel makes bold claim

''We don't need international collaborations" - Kizz Daniel makes bold claim

Only bum bum can make me leave the studio - Kizz Daniel reveals

"Only bum bum can make me leave the studio" - Kizz Daniel reveals

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Simi, Naira Marley, Dice Ailes, Blaqbonez, and more

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Simi, Naira Marley, Dice Ailes, Blaqbonez, and more

Darkoo taps Mayorkun for new single 'There She Goes (Jack Sparrow)

Darkoo taps Mayorkun for new single 'There She Goes (Jack Sparrow)

Trending

BBNaija: How to watch the 'Shine Ya Eye' Reunion show online

BBNaija season 6 Reunion [Twitter/@ebuka]

Jada Pinkett finally addresses Oscar slap on Red Table Talk

Jada-Pinkett-Smith

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

How much is Amber Heard really worth?

Amber Heard