The trailer for 'Glamour Girls' teases the plot of the anticipated remake of the 1994 Chika Onukwufor directed classic.
The 'Glamour Girls' are here! Watch the official Netflix trailer
Netflix has debuted the official trailer for its latest Nigerian original feature film and it's giving glamour!
Fans of early Nollywood would recall that the film explored socially conscious themes through the story which follows a young woman's quest for financial liberation. She soon finds herself thrust into a world of prostitution and must find a way to remain afloat.
Netflix's trailer hints that the remake takes a huge chunk of the original film's plot as it centers on a character, played by Sharon Ooja, who turns to a pimp ( Nse Ikpe-Etim) for survival.
The remake also stars Toke Makinwa, Femi Branch, Uzor Arukwe, Taymesan Emmanuel with Ghanaian stars Joselyn Dumas and James Gardiner. This will, interestingly, be the first time the streamer is working with Ghanaian actors on a Nollywood project.
'Glamour Girls' film is produced by Abimbola Craig and directed by 'Smart Money Woman' Director Bunmi Ajakaiye. Play Network Studio unveiled the 'Skinny Girl In Transit' star last year ahead of plans for the now aborted theatrical release.
Watch the trailer:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng