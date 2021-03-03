Play Network Studios have unveiled the producer for their upcoming remake of 1994 Nollywood classic, 'Glamour Girls' directed by Chika Onukwufor.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, the production company shared a poster confirming Ndani TV star actress and producer, Abimbola Craig as the sequel's producer.

Play Network boss, Charles Okpaleke further revealed that the latest sequel which will premiere in cinemas December 2021, will star three generations of Nollywood actresses.

"Three generations of Nollywood actresses in one movie. With a female producer, female director and a female writer! It’s a woman’s world you know! See you in cinemas this December!!"

The 1994 classic starred Liz Benson, Gloria Anozie, Sandra Achums, Pat Attah, Eucharia Anunuobi, Ernest Obi, Zack Orji, JT Tom West among others. It told a gripping tale of four young women who turn to prostitution to afford a high class lifestyle.