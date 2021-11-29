RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

The first look of Euphoria season 2 is here

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Israel Olorunnisola

The acclaimed original series returns for a second season.

EUPHORIA: Rue and Jules shouldn’t be together
EUPHORIA: Rue and Jules shouldn’t be together

The first season of the teen drama, which premiered in summer 2019, follows a group of teenagers as they explore sex, get wrapped up in the world of social media and struggle with mental health. The HBO show has become a popular title across streaming platforms and social media due to its unfiltered tackling of such topics.

Recommended articles

Since season one aired, Zendaya; who plays Rue Bennett, a teenager battling with drug addiction and her mental health, along with her fellow co-stars, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Eldordi and several others, have received high praise and an academy nod for the portrayal of their respective characters in the engaging story.

The first season ended with Episode eight ('And Salt the Earth Behind You'), where Rue relapses after a friend turned love interest – Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), abandoned her on a train platform after they initially planned to run away together. The two special episodes, written and directed by Sam Levison (Malcolm & Marie), followed up on Rue and Jules’ separation and its impact on them.

EUPHORIA: Rue and Jules shouldn’t be together
EUPHORIA: Rue and Jules shouldn’t be together Pulse Nigeria

Concluding by the newly released trailer, which came out on YouTube on November 23, it seems as though Rue Bennett is about to confront a more tense dramatic plot, haunting memories and fierce altercations. In the trailer, 'Call Me Irresponsible' by Bobby Darin plays in the background as a turnt-up Rue dance all through her house. A police invasion is juxtaposed amidst partying pictures and fez walking through one, Maddy and the squad posing for a photo, Nate and his dad angrily driving, like they are both running from something. [Which it seems every character of the show is clearly good at]

Speaking of characters, Alongside Zendaya, the previous season’s characters, including Bennett’s best friend Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow), Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) and Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer) and others, will be reprising their roles. In addition, some new faces, including Friday Night Lights star Minka Kelly, who will portray a drug-addicted housewife, along with Indie singer Dominic Fike and rapper Lil Meech, will star in the HBO drama.

The sophomore season of "Euphoria" starts January 9. Watch the trailer here.

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Israel Olorunnisola Israel Olorunnisola

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jennifer Lopez marries total stranger in new rom-com ‘marry me’

Jennifer Lopez marries total stranger in new rom-com ‘marry me’

Juice WRLD’s documentary among other shows coming to HBO max this December and their release dates.

Juice WRLD’s documentary among other shows coming to HBO max this December and their release dates.

All the series coming to Netflix this December and their dates

All the series coming to Netflix this December and their dates

All the movies coming to Netflix this December

All the movies coming to Netflix this December

The first look of Euphoria season 2 is here

The first look of Euphoria season 2 is here

Meet Reehaa, the 17-year-old singer full of optimism in an uncertain world

Meet Reehaa, the 17-year-old singer full of optimism in an uncertain world

MARVEL: What is Katy’s role in the MCU?

MARVEL: What is Katy’s role in the MCU?

Soft shows his range with diverse 'Vibrations' [Pulse EP Review]

Soft shows his range with diverse 'Vibrations' [Pulse EP Review]

On ‘Earning Wish,’ Davolee produces great and marred moments [Pulse Album Review]

On ‘Earning Wish,’ Davolee produces great and marred moments [Pulse Album Review]

Trending

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok (Player 067) in Squid Game.

British actor Damson Idris mourns Baba Suwe, says actor taught him comedy

Damson Idris tribute to Baba Suwe [Twitter/IMDb]

'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright's injuries more severe than originally reported - Marvel

20. Letitia Wright as Shuri in Black Panther

We suspended 'Eternals' in Nigeria because 'gay kiss' violates our culture - NFVCB

Eternals now showing in Nigerian cinemas [Wiki]