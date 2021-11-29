The first look of Euphoria season 2 is here

Since season one aired, Zendaya; who plays Rue Bennett, a teenager battling with drug addiction and her mental health, along with her fellow co-stars, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Eldordi and several others, have received high praise and an academy nod for the portrayal of their respective characters in the engaging story.

The first season ended with Episode eight ('And Salt the Earth Behind You'), where Rue relapses after a friend turned love interest – Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), abandoned her on a train platform after they initially planned to run away together. The two special episodes, written and directed by Sam Levison (Malcolm & Marie), followed up on Rue and Jules’ separation and its impact on them.

Concluding by the newly released trailer, which came out on YouTube on November 23, it seems as though Rue Bennett is about to confront a more tense dramatic plot, haunting memories and fierce altercations. In the trailer, 'Call Me Irresponsible' by Bobby Darin plays in the background as a turnt-up Rue dance all through her house. A police invasion is juxtaposed amidst partying pictures and fez walking through one, Maddy and the squad posing for a photo, Nate and his dad angrily driving, like they are both running from something. [Which it seems every character of the show is clearly good at]

Speaking of characters, Alongside Zendaya, the previous season’s characters, including Bennett’s best friend Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow), Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) and Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer) and others, will be reprising their roles. In addition, some new faces, including Friday Night Lights star Minka Kelly, who will portray a drug-addicted housewife, along with Indie singer Dominic Fike and rapper Lil Meech, will star in the HBO drama.

The sophomore season of "Euphoria" starts January 9. Watch the trailer here.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

