‘The Crown’ season 6 to reportedly pause filming over Queen Elizabeth’s death

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Monarch’s death on Thursday September 8, marked the end of her 70-year reign after her ascent to the throne in 1952.

According to Deadline, show creator Peter Morgan hinted that filming which recently began will stop “out of respect” to Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Crown is a love letter to [the Queen] and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect," Morgan wrote in a statement. “I expect we will stop filming out of respect too,” the filmmaker added.

The British Royal family, at 6:30 pm on Thursday, announced that the 96-year-old Monarch had died, hours after her doctors announced concern for her declining health.

According to fan reports, the Queen was no stranger to the show after joining son, Prince Edward for a much-talked about binge-watching of season one.

While season five of ‘The Crown’ is expected to drop on the streamer this November, its sixth season had already been green-lit by the streamer with filming kicking off recently.

The season was expected to chronicle the Queen’s ascent to the throne shortly after her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

Often tagged one of Netflix’s most expensive shows with each season costing over $100 million to produce, ‘The Crown’ is also mult-award-winning with a staggering 129 awards from 423 nominations.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
