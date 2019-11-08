In a prestigious school like The Crown Academy, where a higher expectation and standards is placed on the students compared to other schools around, navigating through the competition, coursework, and “fitting in” hangs like a cloud over her head.

Rumors spread like wildfire when it is not happening to you, but with the help of Gbenga Awiye, who, like Oreoluwa is also in the middle of a big mess, and Irene Stevens, the school reporter, Oreoluwa might start to feel at peace with the way her life is turning out.

The Crown Academy - Season 1

Season 1 also features the likes of Belinda Effah as a secondary school teacher, and Esther Audu as the school principal.

The Crown Academy TV Series depicts the lives of different students who each have different stories; brewing romance, loyalty, betrayal, and the survival of the fittest.

The Crown Academy Season 1 is Directed by Debola A. I., Produced for CongaTV.

Casts includes – Belinda Effah, Foluke Daramola, Esther Audu, Shalewa Ashafa, Tunji Dacosta, Rabiu Lateef, Uto Rosman, among others.

Watch Season 1 trailer below:

