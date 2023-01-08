ADVERTISEMENT
Temi Otedola makes her stage debut in 'Motherland The Musical'

Inemesit Udodiong

She dazzles on stage as a young Fulani girl in love in a difficult time.

Temi Otedola makes her stage debut
Temi Otedola makes her stage debut

Actress and media personality Temi Otedola has made her stage debut in 'Motherland The Muscial.'

Directed and produced by Nigeria’s ‘Queen of Theatre’ Bolanle Austen Peters; the play was a perfect blend of costuming and storytelling.

In the stage play, Otedola acts and sings as ‘Young Hassana', a Fulani girl who must navigate forbidden love amidst the political and social turmoil of 1957 Nigeria.

As she has long demonstrated in her film roles, she is a marvellously physical actor. She outdoes herself here, showing dexterity and versatility with her singing and acting.

Set in Modern Day Nigeria, but making many references to the past, 'Motherland' is a fast-paced, educational and emotional look into Nigeria's history and the country's current state.

The play features actors like Francis Onwochei, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan and Uzo Osimkpa.

Nigerian-born and educated in the UK, Otedola has established herself as Nigeria’s newest acting ingénue.

In the last few years, she has made waves with her acting projects including the Netflix Original movie ‘Citation' and the Amazon Prime Original ‘The Man for the Job’ which has positioned her as a formidable talent to watch in Nollywood.

Inemesit Udodiong
