Temi Otedola makes her stage debut in 'Motherland The Musical'

Directed and produced by Nigeria’s ‘Queen of Theatre’ Bolanle Austen Peters; the play was a perfect blend of costuming and storytelling.

In the stage play, Otedola acts and sings as ‘Young Hassana', a Fulani girl who must navigate forbidden love amidst the political and social turmoil of 1957 Nigeria.

As she has long demonstrated in her film roles, she is a marvellously physical actor. She outdoes herself here, showing dexterity and versatility with her singing and acting.

Pulse Nigeria

Set in Modern Day Nigeria, but making many references to the past, 'Motherland' is a fast-paced, educational and emotional look into Nigeria's history and the country's current state.

The play features actors like Francis Onwochei, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan and Uzo Osimkpa.

Nigerian-born and educated in the UK, Otedola has established herself as Nigeria’s newest acting ingénue.