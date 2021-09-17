Netflix has debuted the official trailer for the Kunle Afolayan directed screen adaptation of Sefi Atta's 2010 novel 'Swallow'.
The Netflix original feature film will premiere exclusively on Netflix on October 1.
The film which premieres globally on the streaming platform on October 1, 2021, follows the story of Tolani Ajao, a naïve secretary whom, after a series of career woes, considers a drug trafficking offer from her roommate Rose Adamson.
In the lead role for the Afolayan produced film is Niyola (Eniola Akinbo). She stars alongside Ijeoma Grace Agu, Chioma Akpotha, Deyemi Okanlawon, Omotunde Adebowale, Eniola Badmus, Mercy Aigbe, Kelvin Ikeduba, Joke Muyiwa, BBNaija reality star Thin Tall Tony and Olusegun Akinremi.
Watch the trailer:
