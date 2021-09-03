RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix, Ebonylife wrap production of 'Blood Sisters' original film

The Netflix original will star Ini Dima-Okojie and Nancy Isime in lead roles.

Netflix has wrapped principal photography of its latest Nigerian original film in collaboration with Ebonylife Studios.

The film titled 'Blood Sisters' was shot in Lagos and directed by Biyi Bandele and 'Oloture' director Kenneth Gyang.

Starring Ini Dima-Okojie and Nancy Isime in lead roles, 'Blood Sisters' follows the story of two friends Sarah (Ini Dima-Okojie) and Kemi (Nancy Isime). Sarah is engaged to her dream man, Kola.

However, their seemingly idyllic union has a dark side - Kola is a physically abusive, controlling fiancé. Despite Kemi's vocal misgivings, Sarah is determined to press on with the wedding.

On the day of the traditional engagement ceremony, tragedy strikes and Kemi accidentally kills Kola. Fearing that no one will believe that she acted in self-defense, the friends decide to cover up the death, unintentionally setting off a catastrophic series of events.

ALSO READ: Kunle Afolayan's 'Swallow' to debut on Netflix this October [Trailer]

The Netflix original will also star Nollywood royalty Kate Henshaw, Ramsey Nouah, Segun Arinze and Uche Jombo.

Other A-listers set to star in the film include Deyemi Okanlawon, Wale Ojo, Gabriel Afolayan, Kehinde Bankole, Daniel Etim Effiong, Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey, Maurice Sam, Ibrahim Suleiman, Toke Makinwa, Okey Uzoeshi and newcomer Genevova Umeh.

