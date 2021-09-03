The film titled 'Blood Sisters' was shot in Lagos and directed by Biyi Bandele and 'Oloture' director Kenneth Gyang.

Starring Ini Dima-Okojie and Nancy Isime in lead roles, 'Blood Sisters' follows the story of two friends Sarah (Ini Dima-Okojie) and Kemi (Nancy Isime). Sarah is engaged to her dream man, Kola.

Pulse Nigeria

However, their seemingly idyllic union has a dark side - Kola is a physically abusive, controlling fiancé. Despite Kemi's vocal misgivings, Sarah is determined to press on with the wedding.

Pulse Nigeria

On the day of the traditional engagement ceremony, tragedy strikes and Kemi accidentally kills Kola. Fearing that no one will believe that she acted in self-defense, the friends decide to cover up the death, unintentionally setting off a catastrophic series of events.

The Netflix original will also star Nollywood royalty Kate Henshaw, Ramsey Nouah, Segun Arinze and Uche Jombo.

Pulse Nigeria