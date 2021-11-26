RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Surreal16 collective unveils first film festival

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The film festival is set to launch in December 2021.

'Juju Stories' private screening [Fiery Film company]
'Juju Stories' private screening [Fiery Film company]

C.J. Obasi, Abba T. Makama and Michael Omonua's film production company Surreal16 collective is set to host its first film festival.

The event tagged S16 festival was recently announced by the award-winning filmmakers ahead of its December 10-11, 2021 launch. The two-day film event will be a "celebration of cinema as an art form," Obasi wrote in an Instagram post.

"It aims to foster and share our passion for cinema, with a lineup of films from exciting and unique voice.” He added. The festival's screening list is yet to be announced.

Surreal16 collective's debut into festival hosting comes amid the recent release of its 'Juju Stories'. Since its African Halloween release, the anthology film has continued to garner acclaim among critics and film lovers.

ALSO READ: North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

The film recently picked up AFRIFF's Best Director award with multiple festival selections also in the bag. Featuring three stories directed by Omonua, Makama and Obasi, the anthology film explores juju stories rooted in Nigerian folklore.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

'I never said donate money to me' - Davido clears air on largess received from fans during CNN interview

PoshBugati releases new single, 'Colorado Girl'

Showmax set to debut original feature film 'Baba Twins'

Surreal16 collective unveils first film festival

Talent manager Teebillz praises BBNaija's Tacha for not 'opening her legs'

'I don pass who Dey fear heartbreak' - Tonto Dikeh

#AnyGivenSundayLive: Kwam1, Flavor, Teni, Rema, Fireboy and a host of others set to redefine live band experience this December!

It was nothing like I have ever experienced- Lucy Ameh on filming 'Amina' [Pulse Interview]

Nú Baby releases a celebratory Afro-pop record titled 'Masta Jam'

