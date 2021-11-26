C.J. Obasi, Abba T. Makama and Michael Omonua's film production company Surreal16 collective is set to host its first film festival.
Surreal16 collective unveils first film festival
The film festival is set to launch in December 2021.
The event tagged S16 festival was recently announced by the award-winning filmmakers ahead of its December 10-11, 2021 launch. The two-day film event will be a "celebration of cinema as an art form," Obasi wrote in an Instagram post.
"It aims to foster and share our passion for cinema, with a lineup of films from exciting and unique voice.” He added. The festival's screening list is yet to be announced.
Surreal16 collective's debut into festival hosting comes amid the recent release of its 'Juju Stories'. Since its African Halloween release, the anthology film has continued to garner acclaim among critics and film lovers.
The film recently picked up AFRIFF's Best Director award with multiple festival selections also in the bag. Featuring three stories directed by Omonua, Makama and Obasi, the anthology film explores juju stories rooted in Nigerian folklore.
