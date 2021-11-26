Surreal16 collective unveils first film festival

The event tagged S16 festival was recently announced by the award-winning filmmakers ahead of its December 10-11, 2021 launch. The two-day film event will be a "celebration of cinema as an art form," Obasi wrote in an Instagram post.

"It aims to foster and share our passion for cinema, with a lineup of films from exciting and unique voice.” He added. The festival's screening list is yet to be announced.

Surreal16 collective's debut into festival hosting comes amid the recent release of its 'Juju Stories'. Since its African Halloween release, the anthology film has continued to garner acclaim among critics and film lovers.