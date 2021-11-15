'Juju Stories' lands AFRIFF recognition

Co-director, CJ Obasi confirmed the film's exciting new feat via a social media announcement.

"And @jujustories_ by the @surreal16collective picked up the Best Director(s) Award at @afriff What a week it’s been! I would like to thank the Features Jury for the honour, the entire organizing committee of AFRIFF, Creative Director @therealjennyalonzo and the Amazing @realchiomaude for being a relentless and consistent visionary..." CJ wrote.

Starring Timini Egbuson, Belinda Agedah Yanga, Paul Utomi, Adebukola Oladipupo, Nengi Adoki, the three-part anthology film explores juju in contemporary Lagos with three stories- 'Suffer the Witch' directed by Obasi, 'Yam' by Makama and 'Love Portion' by Omonua.

In 'Suffer the Witch', love and friendship turns into obsession, when a young college woman attracts her crush's interest. In 'Love Potion', an unmarried woman agrees to use juju to find herself an ideal mate and in 'Yam', consequences arise when a street urchin picks up seemingly random money from the roadside.

So far, the film has garnered acclaim from audience across Africa. On October 31, it premiered in 12 African countries via Canal Olympia distribution. In Obasi's AFRIFF appreciation post, the filmmaker also hinted that they are in talks with Nigerian distribution company, Filmone for a distro deal.

"Four halls filled and overflowing is no joke! Not to put them up on the spot, but I know @filmhousecinemas should listen to the people now. Blessings," the filmmaker wrote.