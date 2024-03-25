Surprises, snubs, and shades from the 2024 AMCVA nominations list

After heavy criticism of the acting awards’ voting method, which used to be public voting, this year, AMVCA has cut back. The Best Movie, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress categories will now be determined by a special jury.

This also means that movies like Mami Wata and Over the Bridge have a huge fighting chance in the Best Movie category.

Last night's nomination announcement came with snubs and surprises. But at times, there were announcements or the lack thereof that were just downright shades. It is possible that some of the performances and films in this category were just not submitted to the nomination jury and so were not considered.

But see below the snubs, surprises, and shades from the 2024 AMVCA nomination list that stood out for us:

Surprise: Over the Bridge with the highest number of nominations

Pulse Nigeria

The biggest surprise of the night was Tolu Ajayi’s Over the Bridge emerging as the strongest contender at this year's AMVCA with 12 nominations. The movie which stars Ozzy Agu, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Joke Silva has not had its Nigerian cinematic debut yet, but was screened in the UK last October. This made it all the more surprising that it had the most nominations.

Snub: Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story is not Best Movie

Pulse Nigeria

Áfàméfùnà not making the Best Movie category was a huge snub. In total, the movie, one of the biggest cinematic releases from last year, exited the Nigerian cinemas with about ₦60 million. The snub is even more surprising as it garnered nominations in other notable categories — Best Supporting Actor for Alexx Ekubo, Best Lead Actor for Stan Nze, Best Writing Movie for Anyanwu Sandra Adaora, and Best Director for Kayode Kasum.

Snub: Chimezie Imo (Breath of Life) is not Best Actor

Pulse Nigeria

Another big snub of the night was Chimezie Imo for Breath of Life. Other main cast members in the Prime Video original movie, Genoveva Umeh, Wale Ojo, and Demola Adedoyin were nominated. Somehow Ojo got the nomination for Best Lead Actor, even though Imo seemed to also be a lead in the movie. Adedoyin took the Best Supporting Actor nomination for the team. Imo’s performance it seems just didn't do it for the panel.

Shade: Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story is not Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

Pulse Nigeria

Áfàméfùnà not being nominated for Best Film is one thing. But not being nominated in the Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa) category was more than a surprise or a snub. It was a downright shade for a critically acclaimed movie that easily outshines some of those nominated in the category.

Shade: Ozzy Agu (Over the Bridge) is not Best Lead Actor

Pulse Nigeria