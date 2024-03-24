'Over the Bridge' leads 2024 AMVCA with 12 nominations - see the full list
The 10th AMVCA ceremony will take place in Lagos on May 10, 2024.
The AMVCA is making a change this year, with the Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress categories now to be determined by a jury, instead of public votes.
Tolu Ajayi's Over the Bridge with 12 nominations including Best Movie, Best Director, and Best Lead Actress is the most nominated film this year. Followed by CJ Fiery Obasi's black and white film Mami Wata which snagged over 11 nominations. Breath of Life and Jagun Jagun - The Warrior both snagged 10 nominations. Timini Egbuson and Funke Akindele are both nominated in the Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress categories for the blockbuster A Tribe Called Judah. In total, A Tribe Called Judah has five nominations.
Other strong contenders this year are Afamefuna with four nominations, and Blood Vessel which had eight nominations.
Full list of nominations for AMVCA 2024
This is a list of nominations as announced by the AMVCA.
Best Digital Content
National Treasure - Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)
Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement - Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)
Hello Neighbour - Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina idoko and Jemima Osunde
The Boyfriend - Maryam Apaokagi-Greene
Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)
Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)
Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo)
Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)
Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)
Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)
Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)
Where The River Divides
Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)
Wandongwa
Nakupenda
Itifaki
Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)
Service To Heart
Uncle Limbani
Motshameko O Kotsi
Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie
Grown
Her Dark Past
Somewhere in Kole
Full Time Husband
The 11th Commandment
Mfumukazi
Best Scripted M-Net Original
Slum King
Half Open Window
Itura
The Passenger
Magic Room
Best Unscripted M-Net Original
What Will People Say
The Irabors’ Forever After
Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives)
Date My Family Zambia
Royal Qlique (Season 2)
Best Indigenous M-Net Original
The Passenger
Nana Akoto
Apo
Irora Iya
Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)
Best Short Film
T’egbon T’aburo
Broken Mask
Eighteenth Year
Man and Masquerades
A Place Called Forward
Best Supporting Actor
Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)
Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life)
Itele d Icon (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior)
Gregory Ojefua (This is Life)
Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)
Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)
Ropo Ewenla (Over the Bridge)
Best Supporting Actress
Joke Silva (Over the Bridge)
Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)
Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life)
Eliane Umuhire (Omen)
Tana Adelana (Ijogbon – Chaos)
Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)
Best Lead Actor
Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)
Stan Nze (Afamefuna)
Marc Zinga (Omen)
Gideon Okeke (Egun)
David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)
Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book)
Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)
Best Lead Actress
Segi Lolaogidan (Over the Bridge)
Lucie Debay (Omen)
Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)
Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)
Adaobi L. Dibor (Blood Vessel)
Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)
Kehinde Bankole (Adire)
Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)
Best Cinematography
MAMI WATA (Lílis Soares)
Blood Vessel (Gideon Chukwu)
Over The Bridge (KC Obiajulu)
Breath of Life (Ola Cardoso)
Jagun Jagun - The Warrior (Adeoluwa Owu)
Ijogbon - Chaos (Adekunle Nodash Adejuyigbe)
Omen (Joachim Philippe)
Best Editing
Chuka Ejorh And Onyekachi Banjo (Over The Bridge)
Holmes Awa (Breath of Life)
Alex Kamau And Victor Obok (Volume)
Dayo Nathaniel (Ogeere - Earth)
Antonio Ribeiro (The Black Book)
Nathan Delannoy (Mami Wata)
Best Sound Design
Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)
Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)
Grey Jones Ossai x2 (Breathe of Life and Blood Vessel)
Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)
Best Art Direction
Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)
Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade)
Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)
The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)
Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)
Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)
Omen (Eve Martin)
Best Costume Design
Demola Adeyemi (Over The Bridge)
Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga (Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti)
Lola Awe (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior)
Bunmi Demilola Fashina (Mami Wata)
Daniel Obasi (Breath of Life)
Best Makeup
Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)
Campbell Precious (Mami Wata)
Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)
Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)
Best Writing TV Series
Skinny Girl in Transit (Season 7)
Wura (Season 2)
Visa on Arrival
MTV Shuga Naija
Volume
Masquerades of Aniedo
Slum King
Best Writing in a Movie
Breath of Life (BB Sasore)
Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola)
Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Adebayo Tijani)
Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)
A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)
Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)
Best Documentary
Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)
Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?
Empalikino (Forgiveness)
The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water for Gold)
Sowing Hope
Best Scripted Series
Volume
Wura (Season 2)
Slum King
Itura
Chronicles
Best Unscripted Series
Lol Naija (Season 1)
Nightlife In Lasgidi
The Real Housewives Of Lagos (Season 2)
Gh Queens (Season 2)
Mutale Mwanza Unscripted (Season 1)
Best Director
Moses Inwang (Blood Vessel)
Adebayo Tijani And Tope Adebayo (Jagun Jagun - The Warrior)
Bb Sasore (Breath of Life)
Johnscott Enah (Half Heaven)
C.J Fiery Obasi (MAMI WATA)
Kayode Kasum (Afamefuna)
Tolu Ajayi (Over The Bridge)
Best Movie
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti
Breath of Life
Over The Bridge
Blood Vessel
A Tribe Called Judah
The Black Book
MAMI WATA
