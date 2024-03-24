'Over the Bridge' leads 2024 AMVCA with 12 nominations - see the full list

The AMVCA is making a change this year, with the Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress categories now to be determined by a jury, instead of public votes.

Tolu Ajayi's Over the Bridge with 12 nominations including Best Movie, Best Director, and Best Lead Actress is the most nominated film this year. Followed by CJ Fiery Obasi's black and white film Mami Wata which snagged over 11 nominations. Breath of Life and Jagun Jagun - The Warrior both snagged 10 nominations. Timini Egbuson and Funke Akindele are both nominated in the Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress categories for the blockbuster A Tribe Called Judah. In total, A Tribe Called Judah has five nominations.

Other strong contenders this year are Afamefuna with four nominations, and Blood Vessel which had eight nominations.

Full list of nominations for AMVCA 2024

This is a list of nominations as announced by the AMVCA.

Best Digital Content

National Treasure - Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)

Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement - Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)

Hello Neighbour - Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina idoko and Jemima Osunde

The Boyfriend - Maryam Apaokagi-Greene

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo)

Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)

Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)

Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

Where The River Divides

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

Wandongwa

Nakupenda

Itifaki

Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)

Service To Heart

Uncle Limbani

Motshameko O Kotsi

Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie

Grown

Her Dark Past

Somewhere in Kole

Full Time Husband

The 11th Commandment

Mfumukazi

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Slum King

Half Open Window

Itura

The Passenger

Magic Room

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

What Will People Say

The Irabors’ Forever After

Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives)

Date My Family Zambia

Royal Qlique (Season 2)

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

The Passenger

Nana Akoto

Apo

Irora Iya

Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)

Best Short Film

T’egbon T’aburo

Broken Mask

Eighteenth Year

Man and Masquerades

A Place Called Forward

Best Supporting Actor

Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)

Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life)

Itele d Icon (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior)

Gregory Ojefua (This is Life)

Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)

Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)

Ropo Ewenla (Over the Bridge)

Best Supporting Actress

Joke Silva (Over the Bridge)

Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)

Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life)

Eliane Umuhire (Omen)

Tana Adelana (Ijogbon – Chaos)

Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Best Lead Actor

Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)

Stan Nze (Afamefuna)

Marc Zinga (Omen)

Gideon Okeke (Egun)

David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)

Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book)

Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)

Best Lead Actress

Segi Lolaogidan (Over the Bridge)

Lucie Debay (Omen)

Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)

Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Adaobi L. Dibor (Blood Vessel)

Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)

Kehinde Bankole (Adire)

Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Cinematography

MAMI WATA (Lílis Soares)

Blood Vessel (Gideon Chukwu)

Over The Bridge (KC Obiajulu)

Breath of Life (Ola Cardoso)

Jagun Jagun - The Warrior (Adeoluwa Owu)

Ijogbon - Chaos (Adekunle Nodash Adejuyigbe)

Omen (Joachim Philippe)

Best Editing

Chuka Ejorh And Onyekachi Banjo (Over The Bridge)

Holmes Awa (Breath of Life)

Alex Kamau And Victor Obok (Volume)

Dayo Nathaniel (Ogeere - Earth)

Antonio Ribeiro (The Black Book)

Nathan Delannoy (Mami Wata)

Best Sound Design

Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)

Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)

Grey Jones Ossai x2 (Breathe of Life and Blood Vessel)

Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)

Best Art Direction

Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)

Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade)

Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)

The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)

Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)

Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)

Omen (Eve Martin)

Best Costume Design

Demola Adeyemi (Over The Bridge)

Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga (Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti)

Lola Awe (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior)

Bunmi Demilola Fashina (Mami Wata)

Daniel Obasi (Breath of Life)

Best Makeup

Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)

Campbell Precious (Mami Wata)

Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)

Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Writing TV Series

Skinny Girl in Transit (Season 7)

Wura (Season 2)

Visa on Arrival

MTV Shuga Naija

Volume

Masquerades of Aniedo

Slum King

Best Writing in a Movie

Breath of Life (BB Sasore)

Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola)

Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Adebayo Tijani)

Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)

A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)

Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

Best Documentary

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?

Empalikino (Forgiveness)

The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water for Gold)

Sowing Hope

Best Scripted Series

Volume

Wura (Season 2)

Slum King

Itura

Chronicles

Best Unscripted Series

Lol Naija (Season 1)

Nightlife In Lasgidi

The Real Housewives Of Lagos (Season 2)

Gh Queens (Season 2)

Mutale Mwanza Unscripted (Season 1)

Best Director

Moses Inwang (Blood Vessel)

Adebayo Tijani And Tope Adebayo (Jagun Jagun - The Warrior)

Bb Sasore (Breath of Life)

Johnscott Enah (Half Heaven)

C.J Fiery Obasi (MAMI WATA)

Kayode Kasum (Afamefuna)

Tolu Ajayi (Over The Bridge)

Best Movie

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

Breath of Life

Over The Bridge

Blood Vessel

A Tribe Called Judah

The Black Book