Stars of 'Before 30' return for production of its sequel 'After 30'

Faith Oloruntoyin

This sequel comes after an eight-year wait since the first production.

Meg, Beverly, Damilola and Anee return for the sequel of Before 30 [Instagram/olacardoso]
Lovers of the movie Before 30 in 2015 can rest easy as their favourites are currently on set for the production of its first sequel. After 30 will still follow the lives of four modern women played by Adegbite, Icha, Otanwa, and Naya living in the city of Lagos and their lives after the age of 30.

This time around the movie will debut on the Prime Video streaming platform, however, a release date is yet to be announced.

Confirming the news, the cinematographer Ola Cardoso shared a teaser clip that featured the four main cast. His caption read, "The queens have returned! 8 years later, we're back with a bang. Brace yourself for all the juicy updates coming your way!"

Bodunrin Sasore, who wrote and directed Before 30, will not be returning to the director's chair as Momo Spaine takes the seat instead for this sequel.

Before 30 told the story of four young, career women in Lagos who struggle with the pressures of getting married before they turn 30, from society and culture, their peers, and family members.

Produced by Omorinsojo Akinnola, the eight-part series commenced airing on March 29, 2015, via DSTV's African Magic channel.

The cast list included OC Ukeje, Late Karibi Fubara, Tina Mba, Gideon Okeke, Patrick Diabuah, Zainab Balogun, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, Vimbai Mutinhiri and Kenneth Okoli.

We await more details as regards what to expect in the coming days.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.
