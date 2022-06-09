Nollywood to the world! Stan Nze scoops 'Best Actor' Septimius award in Netherlands

Confirming his win, Nze shared an emotional note of thanks to his support system in an Instagram post.

Nze was nominated alongside seven South African and Nigerian stars including Netflix's 'Silverton Siege' star Thabo Rametsi. The actor won the role for playing the titular character in the Ramsey Nouah directed and Play Network Studios' produced remake 'Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story.'

The European awards also recognized co-star Osas Ighodaro. The actress was nominated in the 'Best African Actress' category for her role in the 2020 film, but lost to South Africa's Nqobile Khumalo.

The prestigious Septimius award is held to celebrate "independent talent, supporting visionary films and bringing together all elements of film-making and storytelling, which includes fiction, non-fiction, animation, television series and scripts. We showcase a wide range of genres from Drama to Documentary." The 2022 edition held between June 6-7, in Amsterdam.