Osas Ighodaro lands international award nomination for 'Rattlesnake'

Confirming the nomination, the actress shared a post on Instagram from what appears to be her stunning look to the award ceremony.

She captioned the post: "Thank you so much for my nomination @septimiusawards for Best African Actress for my role as Amara in ‘RattleSnake: The Ahanna Story’. It is a true honor! A gift of a role that keeps on giving. Nollywood to the World!"

The prestigious Septimius award is held to celebrate "independent talent, supporting visionary films and bringing together all elements of film-making and storytelling, which includes fiction, non-fiction, animation, television series and scripts. We showcase a wide range of genres from Drama to Documentary." The 2022 edition held between June 6-7, in Amsterdam.