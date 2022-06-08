RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Osas Ighodaro lands international award nomination for 'Rattlesnake'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Osas Ighodaro has landed her first international award nomination for her role in Play Network Studio's 'Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story'.

Osas Ighodaro for Septimius Awards [Instagram/Osasighodaro]
Osas Ighodaro for Septimius Awards [Instagram/Osasighodaro]

Ighodaro was nominated alongside seven other African stars including Ijeoma Grace Agu, for the 'Best African Actress' category of the Septimius Awards formerly known as NVIFF in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Recommended articles

Confirming the nomination, the actress shared a post on Instagram from what appears to be her stunning look to the award ceremony.

She captioned the post: "Thank you so much for my nomination @septimiusawards for Best African Actress for my role as Amara in ‘RattleSnake: The Ahanna Story’. It is a true honor! A gift of a role that keeps on giving. Nollywood to the World!"

The prestigious Septimius award is held to celebrate "independent talent, supporting visionary films and bringing together all elements of film-making and storytelling, which includes fiction, non-fiction, animation, television series and scripts. We showcase a wide range of genres from Drama to Documentary." The 2022 edition held between June 6-7, in Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, for Ighodaro, the nomination follows her Best Actress win at the recently held 8th AMVCA for her role as Amara in the Play Network Studios remake.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch the official trailer for Blessing Isaac’s ‘Yours Forever’

Watch the official trailer for Blessing Isaac’s ‘Yours Forever’

'Inventing Anna' star Julia Garner cast as Madonna in new biopic

'Inventing Anna' star Julia Garner cast as Madonna in new biopic

Osas Ighodaro lands international award nomination for 'Rattlesnake'

Osas Ighodaro lands international award nomination for 'Rattlesnake'

'To Be Honest' is strikingly Simi and that might be enough [Pulse Album Review]

'To Be Honest' is strikingly Simi and that might be enough [Pulse Album Review]

Ivie Okujaye welcomes baby with hubby

Ivie Okujaye welcomes baby with hubby

Timaya gives reason why he may never marry

Timaya gives reason why he may never marry

Mickael Marabou teases her new album with smash single 'Mwen Love Ou' featuring Davido

Mickael Marabou teases her new album with smash single 'Mwen Love Ou' featuring Davido

Cheemar drops new single, 'for you'

Cheemar drops new single, 'for you'

Twitter reacts to Rolling Stone's ranking of Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' as 16th greatest hip hop album of all time

Twitter reacts to Rolling Stone's ranking of Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' as 16th greatest hip hop album of all time

Trending

BBNaija: How to watch the 'Shine Ya Eye' Reunion show online

BBNaija season 6 Reunion [Twitter/@ebuka]

Jada Pinkett finally addresses Oscar slap on Red Table Talk

Jada-Pinkett-Smith

How much is Amber Heard really worth?

Amber Heard

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard