Evolution Studio 66 has unveiled the first teaser for its forthcoming film, a drama titled 'Underbelly'.

Directed by Toka McBaror, 'Underbelly' follows the story of two friends who travel from the west to the north in search of a better life. It stars Stan Nze, Adebayo Salami, Kunle Coker and Kannywood actress Maryam Booth.

Watch the teaser: