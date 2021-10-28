RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Squid Game' director slams Lebron James over comment about show's ending

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Dong-hyuk also took a swipe at the Lebron James' co-executive produced 'Space Jam 2'.

'Squid Game' director, Hwang Dong-hyuk has fired back at basketball champion Lebron James over a comment he made about the show earlier this month.

Recommended articles

In a recently surfaced video filmed on October 12, 2021, James was caught in a chat expressing his disappointment at the series' ending.

“Yeah, I didn’t like the ending though. I know they start it off with a season two but, like, get on the f****** flight and go see your daughter, Bro. Like what are you doing,” James said.

Well, it appears the series' director felt ticked off by the viral video and expressed his dissatisfaction in an interview with The Guardian.

“Have you seen Space Jam 2? LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending.

“That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending," he added.

The Korean filmmaker also revealed in the interview that he was already in talks with streaming giant, Netflix following the massive success of the first show.

“Of course there is talk. That’s inevitable because it’s been such a success. I am considering it. I have a very high-level picture in my mind, but I’m not going to work on it straight away. There’s a film I really want to make. I’m thinking about which to do first."

The Korean-language show took the world by storm in September with Netflix confirming that over 111 million household views.

After a game on Tuesday 12 October, American basketball player James was overheard discussing Squid Game with his colleague Anthony Davis.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Squid Game' director slams Lebron James over comment about show's ending

'Squid Game' director slams Lebron James over comment about show's ending

Singer Zayn Malik accused of hitting partner Gigi Hadid's mum, Yolanda

Singer Zayn Malik accused of hitting partner Gigi Hadid's mum, Yolanda

Comedian Funnybone reveals inspiration behind first romantic role in 'Ghana Jollof'

Comedian Funnybone reveals inspiration behind first romantic role in 'Ghana Jollof'

Victor Sanchez' 'That Other Side' to premiere at AFRIFF

Victor Sanchez' 'That Other Side' to premiere at AFRIFF

Filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue shares teaser for 'Other Side of History'

Filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue shares teaser for 'Other Side of History'

Burna Boy celebrates sister as she announces she's part of team that designed the new Range Rover

Burna Boy celebrates sister as she announces she's part of team that designed the new Range Rover

Zlatan gifts his lawyer a brand new Rolex wristwatch

Zlatan gifts his lawyer a brand new Rolex wristwatch

The Cavemen, Bizzle Osikoya, Asa Asika and more attend Buju's listening party for 'Sorry I'm Late'

The Cavemen, Bizzle Osikoya, Asa Asika and more attend Buju's listening party for 'Sorry I'm Late'

Wande Coal releases new Amapiano single, 'Come My Way'

Wande Coal releases new Amapiano single, 'Come My Way'

Trending

Sylvester Stallone is exiting 'The Expendables' franchise!

Sylvester Stallone [Getty images]

Alec Baldwin reacts to accidental shooting, says he is 'heart broken'

Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins [Fashionbehindthescene.com]

Idris Elba & Regina King on playing outlaws in 'The Harder They Fall' [Pulse Exclusive]

Idris Elba and Regina King in Pulse interview

Dozens of Netflix employees stage protest over Dave Chappelle's 'The Closer'

Dave Chappelle's latest special, The Closer, has been defended by Netflix head Ted Sarandos.