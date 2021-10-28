'Squid Game' director slams Lebron James over comment about show's ending

In a recently surfaced video filmed on October 12, 2021, James was caught in a chat expressing his disappointment at the series' ending.

“Yeah, I didn’t like the ending though. I know they start it off with a season two but, like, get on the f****** flight and go see your daughter, Bro. Like what are you doing,” James said.

Well, it appears the series' director felt ticked off by the viral video and expressed his dissatisfaction in an interview with The Guardian.

“Have you seen Space Jam 2? LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending.

“That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending," he added.

The Korean filmmaker also revealed in the interview that he was already in talks with streaming giant, Netflix following the massive success of the first show.

“Of course there is talk. That’s inevitable because it’s been such a success. I am considering it. I have a very high-level picture in my mind, but I’m not going to work on it straight away. There’s a film I really want to make. I’m thinking about which to do first."

The Korean-language show took the world by storm in September with Netflix confirming that over 111 million household views.