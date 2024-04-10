See the trailer for 'Dilli Dark' a comedy about a Nigerian that japa to India

The story follows a Nigerian, Michael Okeke, a student living in New Delhi who wants to get his MBA and settles in India, but his part-time job gives him a dubious double life in a city notoriously difficult for outsiders.

It appears from the trailer that Michael has mixed feelings about the city. The film makes fun of the racism Michael experiences as a black man in India.

The principal actor, Samuel Abiola Robinson (Micheal Okeke), expressed his happiness at the announcement of the film on Instagram on October 11, 2023.

“I am back!!! And happy to be Announcing my Next film DILLI DARK; A film about racial discrimination and what life is like for people with darker skin in Delhi and India as a whole,” he said.

Abiola went further and stated that this movie is his first time playing a major character.

Shantanu Anam as Debu and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan as Maa are among the other cast members in Dilli Dark.

During the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) Festival 2023, Filmy interviewed the director, Das Roy, inquiring about how he secured Samuel Abiola Robinson's participation. He replied saying, “We wanted someone who could look like a very regular chap. Rather than a hero. So at the same time, I saw an article that Samuel has moved to Delhi, and I reached out to him and we connected.”

All in all, the Dilli Dark trailer addresses racism and the experience of immigrants and promises to be both humorous and thought-provoking. Keep a watch out for Dilli Dark if you enjoy comedic and thought-provoking films, but keep in mind that this is only a trailer.