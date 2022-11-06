RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Sprite and Filmhouse to host a West-African premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByFilmhouseCinemas: It's “Marvel-ous” news that the West African film premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to hold in Lagos, this November 9th, 2022 at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki, Lagos.

Sprite and Filmhouse to host a West-African premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos
Sprite and Filmhouse to host a West-African premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos

Recommended articles

“In celebration of Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, alongside Filmhouse Cinemas, we want to ignite viewers’ experiences and together celebrate our shared cultural heritage, our infinite potential and zero-limits to discover our gifts.” - Yusuf Murtala, Marketing Director, The Coca-Cola Company.

Filmhouse Cinemas continues to play facilitatory roles in delivering memorable premieres to the Nigerian audience, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is no exception. The Chief Cinema Operating Officer, Dr. Onamari Horsfall remarked, Black Panther is a story carved out of African culture and history.

"It projects the heights Africa can attain if it gets its technological and economic playbook right. We are excited to partner with Walt Disney in showcasing this box-office success that will be remembered for decades to come, and we are committed to doing so in a grand way.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is distributed in West Africa by FilmOne Entertainment which remains focused on the distribution and production of filmed content, from Nigeria and West Africa to the World by distributing and producing a wide range of mainstream and commercial motion pictures, including international and indigenous films, and maintain strategic alliances and relationships with international studios and distributors.

For all press-related enquiries, contact Savvy Media Africa (pr@savvymediaafrica.com) &

Nowe Alexis Segun-Ojo (nsegun-ojo@filmhouseng.com).

Contact Bukky George Taylor for guest lists (Giselle.bejjani@roberttaylormedia.com).

_----_

#FeatureByFilmhouseCinemas

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sprite and Filmhouse to host a West-African premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos

Sprite and Filmhouse to host a West-African premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos

Meet DJ IPhone, the disc jockey elevating Ghanaian night life experience with a mobile device

Meet DJ IPhone, the disc jockey elevating Ghanaian night life experience with a mobile device

Elesin Oba: Exploring Soyinka's 4th stage and mysteries of Ogun, but it's not the deep film it pretends to be [Pulse Review]

Elesin Oba: Exploring Soyinka's 4th stage and mysteries of Ogun, but it's not the deep film it pretends to be [Pulse Review]

2023: Comedian, Mr Macaroni declares support for Peter Obi

2023: Comedian, Mr Macaroni declares support for Peter Obi

Future Sounds Vol.31 featuring El Prince, PsychoYP, C Natty, C BLAQ and more

Future Sounds Vol.31 featuring El Prince, PsychoYP, C Natty, C BLAQ and more

'Rule No 1' emerges winner of Abuja International Film Festival

'Rule No 1' emerges winner of Abuja International Film Festival

Having found fame, Blaqbonez aspires for stardom in 'Young Preacher' [Pulse Album Reviews]

Having found fame, Blaqbonez aspires for stardom in 'Young Preacher' [Pulse Album Reviews]

Filming officially kicks off for ‘Domitilla’ reboot [Exclusive]

Filming officially kicks off for ‘Domitilla’ reboot [Exclusive]

Yokinto releases 'Erotica Lady,' a thought provoking single

Yokinto releases 'Erotica Lady,' a thought provoking single

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

AMAA 18th edition jury

AMAA 2022: ‘Tug of War', 'Surviving Gaza' win big + full list of winners

Kofa directed by Jude Idada

Jude Idada's 'Kofa' set to premiere at AFRIFF 2022

Showmax to debut new original series Flawsome

Showmax debuts trailer for new Nigerian original series 'Flawsome'

Elesin Oba, The King's Horseman feature film [Instagram/moabudu]

Elesin Oba: Exploring Soyinka's 4th stage and mysteries of Ogun, but it's not the deep film it pretends to be [Pulse Review]