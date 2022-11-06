Sprite and Filmhouse to host a West-African premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos

“In celebration of Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, alongside Filmhouse Cinemas, we want to ignite viewers’ experiences and together celebrate our shared cultural heritage, our infinite potential and zero-limits to discover our gifts.” - Yusuf Murtala, Marketing Director, The Coca-Cola Company.

Filmhouse Cinemas continues to play facilitatory roles in delivering memorable premieres to the Nigerian audience, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is no exception. The Chief Cinema Operating Officer, Dr. Onamari Horsfall remarked, “Black Panther is a story carved out of African culture and history.

"It projects the heights Africa can attain if it gets its technological and economic playbook right. We are excited to partner with Walt Disney in showcasing this box-office success that will be remembered for decades to come, and we are committed to doing so in a grand way.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is distributed in West Africa by FilmOne Entertainment which remains focused on the distribution and production of filmed content, from Nigeria and West Africa to the World by distributing and producing a wide range of mainstream and commercial motion pictures, including international and indigenous films, and maintain strategic alliances and relationships with international studios and distributors.

