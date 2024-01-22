ADVERTISEMENT
Showmax releases teaser for 'Flawsome' season 2 promising more drama

Faith Oloruntoyin

Season two will commence its streaming on February 12, 2024.

Ahead of the second season's debut next month, the teaser dives into the next phase of the female friendship group.

The short clip unveiled Bisola Aiyeola, who plays Ifeyinwa, struggling in her new role as head of a company, and Rhamat, played by Ini Dima-Okojie, getting served divorce demands from her husband Uduak (Baaj Adebule), as well as Sharon Ooja and Enado Odigie's zeal to stand by their friends in har times.

Created and directed by Tola Odunsi, Flawsome was first released on November 10, 2022, and ran through till February 2, 2023, with a total of 13 episodes. It was later nominated at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) for Best Actress in a Drama, Best Lighting Designer, Best Cinematographer and Best Television Series, but didn't win any of the categories.

In August 2023, Dami Elebe was announced as the head writer for the second season. The principal photography for the season rounded off at the tale end of last year.

The drama series also stars Gabriel Afolayan, John Dumelo, Iretiola Doyle, Toyin Abraham, Chris Attoh, Ali Nuhu, Joselyn Dumas and Shine Rosman.

The second season will debut on February 12, 2024, on the new Showmax.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

