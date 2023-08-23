Dami Elebe is Showmax's new head writer for Nigerian series 'Flawsome 2'

In June 2023, the popular Showmax series received the green light for a second season.

The 13-part Nigerian drama series tells the story of four women's personal and professional lives. Ifeyinwa, Ramota, Ivie and Dolapo have their home and work lives filled with flaws but are kept strong by the unbreakable friendship they share.

Created and directed by Tola Odunsi, Flawsome's second season already looks promising with the addition of Elebe to the team, an announcement reported by Shockng on Wednesday, August 23.

Elebe, who confirmed the announcement with a repost on her Twitter page, is known for her thrilling works on other projects like Skinny Girl In Transit, Rumor Has It and the Netflix series Far From Home.

The Showmax original is yet to confirm if the main cast of the four friends played by Bisola Ayieola, Sharon Ooja, Ini Dima-Okojie and Enado Odigie has been changed. So, it is safe for lovers of the series to anticipate the return of their favourite actresses to their screens.

Flawsome was first released on November 10, 2022, and ran through till February 2, 2023. For this year's AMVCA, it was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama, Best Lighting Designer, Best Cinematographer and Best Television Series, but didn't win any of the categories.

Excitement is in the air as all anticipate Elebe's angle to telling the story of these four friends faced with various challenges that they must wiggle out through.