See full list of winners at the 2018 Emmy Awards

news

We now know the big winners at the 2018 Emmys which went down on Monday night, September 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California.

The award which is its 70th year announced the recipients of outstanding achievements in television in a show hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che.

Here is the complete list of winners:

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Atlanta”

“Barry”

“Black-ish”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“GLOW”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Silicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Allison Janney (“Mom)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace & Frankie”)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne”)

Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”)

BEST COMEDY DIRECTING

“Atlanta” (Episode: “FUBU”), directed by Donald Glover

“Atlanta” (Episode: “Teddy Perkins”), directed by Hiro Murai

“Barry” (Episode: “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”), directed by Bill Hader

“The Big Bang Theory” (Episode: “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”), directed by Mark Cendrowski

“GLOW” (Episode: “Pilot”), directed by Jesse Peretz

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Episode: “Pilot”), directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino

“Silicon Valley” (Episode: “Initial Coin Offering”), directed by Mike Judge

BEST COMEDY WRITING

“Atlanta” (Episode: “Alligator Man”), written by Donald Glover

“Atlanta” (Episode: “Barbershop”), written by Stefani Robinson

“Barry” (Episode: “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”), written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader

“Barry” (Episode: “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going”), written by Liz Sarnoff

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Episode: “Pilot”), written by Amy Sherman-Palladino

“Silicon Valley” (Episode: “Fifty-One Percent”), written by Alec Berg

DRAMA

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Game of Thrones”

“This Is Us”

“The Crown”

“The Americans”

“Stranger Things”

“Westworld”

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Ed Harris (“Westworld”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

Joseph Fiennes (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

Matt Smith (“The Crown”)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”)

Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

BEST DRAMA DIRECTING

“The Crown” (Episode: “Paterfamilias”), directed by Stephen Daldry

“Game of Thrones” (Episode: “Beyond the Wall”), directed by Alan Taylor

“Game of Thrones” (Episode: “The Dragon and the Wolf”), directed by Jeremy Podeswa

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Episode: “After”), directed by Kari Skogland

“Ozark” (Episode: “The Toll”), directed by Jason Bateman

“Ozark” (Episode: “Tonight We Improvise”), directed by Daniel Sackheim

“Stranger Things” (Episode: “Chapter Nine: The Gate”), directed by the Duffer Brothers

BEST DRAMA WRITING

“The Americans” (Episode: “START”), written by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg

“The Crown” (Episode: “Mystery Man”), written by Peter Morgan

“Game of Thrones” (Episode: “The Dragon and the Wolf”), written by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Episode: “June”), written by Bruce Miller

“Killing Eve” (Episode: “Nice Face”), written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

“Stranger Things” (Episode: “Chapter Nine: The Gate”), written by the Duffer Brothers

MOVIE/MINI

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“Genius: Picasso”

“Godless”

“Patrick Melrose”

BEST TV MOVIE

“Fahrenheit 451”

“Flint”

“Paterno”

“The Tale”

“USS Callister: Black Mirror”

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTOR

Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”)

Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Looming Tower”)

John Legend (“Jesus Christ Superstar”)

Jesse Plemons (“USS Callister: Black Mirror”)

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS

Laura Dern (“The Tale”)

Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”)

Michelle Dockery (“Godless”)

Edie Falco (“The Menendez Murders”)

Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)

Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story: Cult”)

BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jeff Daniels (“Godless”)

Brandon Victor Dixon (“Jesus Christ Superstar”)

John Leguizamo (“Waco”)

Ricky Martin (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Edgar Ramirez (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Michael Stuhlbarg (“The Looming Tower”)

Finn Wittrock (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Sara Bareilles (“Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”)

Penelope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Judith Light (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Adina Porter (“American Horror Story: Cult”)

Merritt Wever (“Godless”)

Letitia Wright (“Black Museum: Black Mirror”)

BEST MOVIE/MINI DIRECTING

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (Episode: “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”), directed by Ryan Murphy

“Godless,” directed by Scott Frank

“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” directed by David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski

“The Looming Tower” (Episode: “9/11”), directed by Craig Zisk

“Paterno,” directed by Barry Levinson

“Patrick Melrose,” directed by Edward Berger

“Twin Peaks,” directed by David Lynch

BEST MOVIE/MINI WRITING

“American Vandal” (Episode: “Clean Up”), written by Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” written by Tom Rob Smith

“Black Mirror: USS Callister,” written by William Bridges and Charlie Brooker

“Godless,” written by Scott Frank

“Patrick Melrose,” written by David Nicholls

“Twin Peaks,” written by Mark Frost and David Lynch

REALITY/VARIETY

BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

“At Home with Amy Sedaris”

“Drunk History”

“I Love You, America”

“Portlandia”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Tracey Ullman’s Show”

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Late Show with James Corden Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL DIRECTING

“Dave Chappelle: Equanimity,” directed by Stan Lathan

“Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld,” directed by Michael Bonfiglio

“Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life,” directed by Marcus Raboy

“Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake,” directed by Hamish Hamilton

“The Oscars,” directed by Glenn Weiss

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL WRITING

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: The Great American* Puerto Rico written by Samantha Bee

“John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous” at Radio City, written by John Mulaney

“Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady,” written by Michelle Wolf

“Patton Oswalt: Annihilation,” written by Patton Oswalt

“Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life,” written by Steve Martin and Martin Short