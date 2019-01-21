Multichoice Nigeria has revealed details of the audition process and venues for the 2019 edition of BBNaija.

The details were revealed by Multichoice Nigeria to elaborate and shed more light on the auditioning process as well as auditioning venues.

The cable TV company stressed it does not sell or give out Big Brother Naija forms to individuals for the auditioning process because there is no form for auditioning.

“The audition is free and the process is same at every of the audition venues. There is no audition form and there have never been any time audition forms were purchased,” said Channels Director MNet West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu.

Intending housemates are expected to go to the audition venues and follow the instructions of organisers at the venue.

Here are the audition states and venues

Lagos: DPodium Events Centre, Lekki

Abuja: Multichoice Office, Maitama

Port Harcourt: Hotel Presidential

Ibadan: Mauve 21 events center

Calabar: Venetian Arena

Warri: Deluxe Garden Suites

Enugu: Oakland Hotel and Park

Benin: Uyi Grand Event Centre

The 2006 and premiere edition of the reality series was hosted by Olisa Adibua and Michelle Dede. It ended with Katung Aduwak as the winner after 13 weeks in the house.

Hosted by Ebuka Obi Uchendu, the second season of the reality show kicked off in January 2017 and ran for 11 weeks.

It came to an end on April 9, 2017, with Efe surpassing other finalists Bisola, TBoss, Marvis and Debie-Rise to emerge the winner.

He won the grand prize: 25 million Naira prize money, and a key to a brand new KIA Sorento car.

The third season of the reality show premiered in 2018 and was hosted by Ebuka Obi Uchendu. It kicked off on January 28, 2018, and lasted 13 weeks.

Miracle beat Tobi, Cee-C, Nina, and Alex to win the Big Brother Naija season 3 grand prize of 45 million Naira.