Big Brother Naija is set to return for a new season and it will hold in Nigeria.

Organizers of the reality show have announced the return of the reality television show, which will kick off with auditions scheduled to hold in six locations across Nigeria.

The auditions are scheduled to hold on February , 2019 and February 2, 2019 in 8 locations namely Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Ibadan, Enugu, Benin and Calabar and Warri.

The 2006 and premiere edition of the reality series was hosted by Olisa Adibua and Michelle Dede. It ended with Katung Aduwak as the winner after 13 weeks in the house.

Hosted by Ebuka Obi Uchendu, the second season of the reality show kicked off in January 2017, and ran for 11 weeks.

It came to an end on April 9, 2017, with Efe surpassing other finalists Bisola, TBoss, Marvis and Debie-Rise to emerge the winner.

He won the grand prize: 25 million Naira prize money, and a key to a brand new KIA Sorento car.

The third season of the reality show premiered in 2018 and was hosted by Ebuka Obi Uchendu. It kicked off on January 28, 2018 and lasted 13 weeks.

Miracle beat Tobi, Cee-C, Nina and Alex to win the Big Brother Naija season 3 grand prize of 45 million naira.