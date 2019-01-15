Big Brother Naija will hold again in 2019 for the fourth time since it first held in Nigeria in 2006 and we have all the details.

Here are four major things you need to know about one of the most viewed and talked about reality TV show across Africa.

1. Nigeria is the host country

For the season 4 of the Big brother Naija, the host country will be Nigeria.

The reality TV show hosting is returning to Nigeria after 13 years when it was filmed in Nigeria.

Speaking on the reason the reality TV show will be hosted in Nigeria, MultiChoice Nigeria's General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Martin Mabutho said the show can successfully hold in Nigeria and attain global standards.

ALSO READ: Big Brother Naija will return for season 4 in Nigeria

“From a cost perspective, it is always good to share the Big Brother House in South Africa where all the African franchise of Big Brother can make use of the house. Now, we are at the vantage position of hosting the show in Nigeria and give the global standard for which the show is known for. The Big Brother House is currently under construction and will be ready before the kick off,” he said.

The Channels Director MNet West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said there are challenges faced by the company for every edition of the Big Brother either in South Africa or Nigeria and the challenges are always surmounted with best global practice.

2. Bet9ja emerges headline sponsor

After headlining two seasons as the major sponsor, Payporte will give way for Bet9ja as the new headline sponsor for Big Brother Naija.

The new headline sponsor for Big Brother Naija 4 was unveiled on Tuesday, January 15, 2018 at a press briefing in Lagos.

On why the betting company decided to jump on the Big brother Naija train, the Senior Marketing Manager Bet9ja, Olufemi Osobajo said it is in line with the company’s aim.

“Our core value in Bet9ja is changing lives of the Nigerian youth. We believe the bet ticket holds more power in changing the lives of the youth and Big Brother Naija has done the same thing changing lives of the youth in all the editions of Big Brother. This is why we are supporting,” he said.

3. Auditions process

As usual, the audition process will take place in major cities across Nigeria.

According to Wangi Mba Uzoukwu, the auditions will hold in eight different cities across Nigeria.

Individuals eligible for auditions should be above 21 years old.

The audition locations are Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Warri, Ibadan, Benin, and Enugu.

Auditions will hold on Friday, February 1, 2019 and Saturday, February 2, 2019.

4. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will return as the host

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will return as the host of the Big Brother Naija Season 4.

According to the Channels director, MNet West Africa, Wangi Mba Uzoukwu, Ebuka has been officially confirmed as the host of the fourth edition of the reality TV show.

Ebuka has hosted the show for two straight editions - Season 2 and Season 3.

The TV show host and reality TV show host is an alumnus of the Big Brother Naija.

He was one of the housemates of the first edition which was won by Katung Aduwak and hosted by Olisa Adibua and Michelle Dede.