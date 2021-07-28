Paramount has confirmed that British actor Regé-Jean Page will be returning to the screens for the Kwame Kwei-Armah scripted reboot of 'The Saint' based in part on Leslie Charteris’ 1920s book series and the 1997 film starring Val Kilmer.
Regé-Jean Page announces first film since quitting 'Bridgerton' series
The 'Bridgerton' star will executive produce and star in Paramount's reboot of 'The Saint'.
According to Deadline, the new production which is Page's second with Paramount, will be produced by Lorenzo DiBonaventura, Brad Krevoy and Mark Vahradian.
'The Saint' follows Simon Templar, better known as The Saint, a Robin Hood-esque criminal and thief for hire who goes on a globetrotting adventure. Details of the reboot are still under wraps.
Page made headlines early 2021 when he crushed 'Bridgerton' fans' hearts with news that he will not be returning to the Netflix period drama's second season.
Production for the anticipated season kicked off shortly after in the United Kingdom with recent news of an indefinite pause due to Covid-19.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng