Regé-Jean Page announces first film since quitting 'Bridgerton' series

According to Deadline, the new production which is Page's second with Paramount, will be produced by Lorenzo DiBonaventura, Brad Krevoy and Mark Vahradian.

'The Saint' follows Simon Templar, better known as The Saint, a Robin Hood-esque criminal and thief for hire who goes on a globetrotting adventure. Details of the reboot are still under wraps.

Page made headlines early 2021 when he crushed 'Bridgerton' fans' hearts with news that he will not be returning to the Netflix period drama's second season.