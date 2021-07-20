'Bridgerton' season 2 production shut down due to Covid-19

According to Variety, reps of the streaming platform have remained silent on if the positive result was from a member of the cast or crew. However, production was first halted for 24 hours after a crew member tested positive for the virus last Thursday.

Production kicked off for a new season of the sensational regency-era drama in May 2021 in London landmark the Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich after the viral report that Netflix had renewed the show for a second and third season.