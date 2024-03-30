Bukky Wright, Folu Storms, Ruggedman, Timini are kidnap victims in Red Circle

A video teaser unveiling the cast, on Saturday, March 30, 2024, starts with a woman getting snatched off the street after being handed a black card with "You've been tagged," written in a red circle.

The action moves to a dark room with around a dozen people in red chairs covered in red hoods. The characters question why they're being held captive as their hoods are removed one after the other. The typical Nigerian "Do you know who I am?" boast makes an unsurprising appearance, and some of the other characters make very colourful threats or cower in fear. The profile of abductees has some range — a street guy, an officer of the law, a journalist, an apparently wealthy man, among others, are all trapped in the room.

Red Circle, still thin on plot details, features an ensemble cast including Bukky Wright, Tobi Bakre, Timini Egbuson, Folu Storms, Femi Branch, Omowunmi Dada, William Benson, and Lateef Adedimeji. Other members of the cast are Mike Folarin, Ibrahim Suleiman, Michael 'Ruggedman' Stephens, Debo 'Mr Macaroni' Adedayo, Detola Jones, Lizzy Jay, and Taye Arimoro.

The action thriller is co-produced by Nora Awolowo, also the film's director of photography, and Abdul Tijani-Ahmed. It is directed by Akay Mason, notable for Elevator Baby, Day of Destiny and Ada Omo Daddy.

The cast announcement officially kicks off the film's principal photography, according to an Instagram post by Mason.

"Privileged to be directing this movie Red Circle. Making this film with a stellar cast and some of my close friends, Red Circle promises to be a memorable experience," the director said in an Instagram post.

