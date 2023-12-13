How the stars dressed to the premiere of 'Ada Omo Daddy'
The theme for the night was "Wedding Guest."
Ada Omo Daddy is directed by Akay Mason Ilozobhie and Adebayo Tijani.
The movie, which will begin showing in cinemas tomorrow December 14, 2023 according to communication material from the creators, lends its voice to the conversation on culture divide in the country. It also offers itself as a bridge between old Nollywood and new Nollywood.
Stars who made the shindig included Tayo Faniran, Omowunmi Dada, Sola Sobowale, Charles Okafor, Aigbe Adeoti, all of whom also members of the cast. Then there was Eniola Badmus in pink, Mercy Eke in fire engine red and Bukunmi "Kie Kie" Adeaga-Ilori in turquoise.
See the full list below:
Mercy Aigbe-Adeoti
Omowunmi Dada
Kie Kie
Eniola Badmus
Tayo Faniran
Taiwo Adeyemi
Femi Adebayo
Papaya Ex
Odunlade Adekola
Mercy Eke
Oladimeji Moyin and Doyin
