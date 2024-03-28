ADVERTISEMENT
Oscar Heman-Ackah releases 'Finding Messiah' teaser — it's too good

Samson Toromade

The film is set in the fictional nation of Zambay which is dealing with a messy political unrest.

There's no release date yet for 'Finding Messiah' [FMTM]
The film is set in the fictional nation of Zambay which, from the looks of the teaser released on Thursday, March 28, 2024, is dealing with a messy political unrest that feels quite familiar.

It features a group of protesters fighting an established political class that is bent on oppressing the people it is meant to protect. Again, it feels very familiar, almost like it's nodding to events in the real world of its primary audience.

EndSARS? [FMTM]
The teaser, unusual for its length, is already a crowd-pleaser and has earned plaudits for Heman-Ackah's debut film, especially for the scale of its set and its music score.

Knockout Blessing actor, Bucci Franklin, plays a starring role in Finding Messiah alongside Nollywood old-timers Pete Edochie, Keppy Ekpeyong, Segun Arinze, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Ngozi Ezeonu, Ejike Asiegbu, and Alex Usifo, who is Zambay's tyrannical figure. The cast also includes Majid Michael, Sunshine Rosman, Daddy Showkey, and Lilian Afegbai.

ALSO READ: Here's all we know about the Nollywood political musical 'Finding Messiah'

When he shared the teaser on his Instagram, Heman-Ackah said he had to carefully build the film's set.

"One of the greatest challenges I faced in creating this film was the struggle to bring the beautiful, yet fictitious world of Zambay to life. It meant I needed to customise everything to ensure that it is as believable as possible," he said.

The 43-year-old is credited as the film's writer, director, executive producer, and production designer. He also scored the music that's already one of the project's shining lights.

In his Instagram post, Heman-Ackah was especially grateful for the support from his wife, Kemi Adetiba, the critically-acclaimed director of political thriller, King of Boys.

"My husband is an actual genius! And anyone who knows him, knows this as well," Adetiba also posted on her Instagram.

Finding Messiah wrapped principal photography in January, but there's no release date yet for the film.

Samson Toromade

