RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Realness Institute calls for submissions for Episodic Lab & Development Executive Traineeship 2023

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The program in partnership with Netflix will kickstart in April 2023.

Episodic Lab
Episodic Lab

Realness Institute in partnership with Netflix, the world’s leading entertainment streaming service, has opened the calls for submissions to its 2023 Episodic Lab and Development Executive Traineeship (DET) programs which will take place from 30 April to 30 July 2023.

Read Also

The Lab and Traineeship aim to support screenwriters and mid-career industry professionals from Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya who are seeking opportunities to develop their original story ideas in any genre and are looking to enhance their skills as story consultants respectively.

Bringing together a wealth of creative talent from Africa in these programmes, Realness Institute offers the Episodic Lab participants the opportunity to pitch their incubated stories to Netflix executives at the end of the programme. It also offers DET participants a deeper understanding of the story development process, exposure to a more nuanced approach in the support of writers whilst simultaneously holding writers accountable for their creative work.

To support the participants to focus on their involvement in the programmes, Realness Institute will provide a monthly stipend of ZAR 33,000 (Thirty-Three Thousand South African Rands) for the duration of the Lab and traineeship to help cover their living expenses.

As filmmakers we understand how difficult it is to find time and space to focus on our creative processes: to unpack stories, mull over and bounce ideas off others, benchmark ourselves against our peers as we hustle to make films, and pitch and search for funding and finance,” says Mehret Mandefro, Director of Development and Partnerships, Realness Institute. “In understanding this landscape, we are delighted that Netflix has once again partnered with us, to bring these two symbiotic programmes for African filmmakers in our joint quest to grow African stories and content on the continent.”

While there is no guarantee that any proposal will be developed further by Netflix, it is a unique opportunity to interface at key milestones with Netflix executives and be afforded the opportunity to pitch. The 2022 Episodic Lab alumnus, Voline Ogutu from Kenya pitched an idea for a romance crime thriller Dilemma that has received a greenlight from Netflix for further development.

Reacting to her story idea being selected for further development, Voline Ogutu, who has now started to turn her attention to next steps which include Writers’ Room planning, says, “I am honored and grateful to be part of this rare opportunity. To those who dream of telling African stories on the global stage, it is truly within your reach. Thank you to the Netflix and Realness team who were part of this process.”

Commenting on Netflix’s partnership with Realness Institute, Allison Triegaardt, Manager for GROW Creative Africa at Netflix says, “We are so thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Realness Institute for the 2023 edition. It is such a great opportunity to find, grow and nurture African storytellers and their uniquely African stories by giving them the time and resources they need to fully realize their vision and someday share their stories with a global audience.”

The Lab and Traineeship take place online and then for a week in-person in July 2023 at the Coot Club in Stanford, Western Cape.

Interested participants are encouraged to visit the official website for Episodic Lab program application for Development Executive Traineeship program application and wait to be shortlisted.

Application submissions open October 26th and close on 22nd December 2022.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Realness Institute calls for submissions for Episodic Lab & Development Executive Traineeship 2023

Realness Institute calls for submissions for Episodic Lab & Development Executive Traineeship 2023

Meet the cast of Africa Magic’s brand new series 'Itura'

Meet the cast of Africa Magic’s brand new series 'Itura'

Ejimozy gets Gold YouTube Plaque for 1 Million Subscribers

Ejimozy gets Gold YouTube Plaque for 1 Million Subscribers

Wande Coal's legendary status is not debatable [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

Wande Coal's legendary status is not debatable [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on UK official Singles Top 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on UK official Singles Top 100

'Last Last', 'Free Mind', and 'Calm Down' extend run on Billboard Hot 100

'Last Last', 'Free Mind', and 'Calm Down' extend run on Billboard Hot 100

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry donate money to help flood victims in Nigeria

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry donate money to help flood victims in Nigeria

Tems' 'Free Mind' receives RIAA Gold certification

Tems' 'Free Mind' receives RIAA Gold certification

Tems co-writes 'Lift Me Up', the new Rihanna soundtrack for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Tems co-writes 'Lift Me Up', the new Rihanna soundtrack for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Kunle and Eyiyemi Afolayan [Instagram/kunleafo]

Kunle Afolayan talks about casting daughter in 'Anikulapo'

Pepsi announces all-expense paid VVIP trip to Cape Town for all BBNaija Level-Up housemates

Pepsi announces all-expense paid VVIP trip to Cape Town for all BBNaija Level-Up housemates

Ama Qamata as Puleng Khumalo in 'Blood and Water' [universo estendido]

'Blood and Water' season 3 teaser debuts, release date confirmed

Chineze Anyaene (Chairperson, Nigeria Oscar Selection Committee. (NOSC)

NOSC revote for no Nigerian film to be submitted to Oscars